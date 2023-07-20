Private Canadian Tech Firms Meet to Discuss AI, Growth and Global Appeal





Steve Wozniak has directed the Canadian Civil Technology Council to find rational ways to deal with AI.

RBC Capital Markets hosted its fourth annual Canadian Private Technology Conference at the end of June, an exclusive meeting in Toronto with more than 20 executives and founders from 17 technology companies across multiple sectors and multiple venture capital firms. In front of hundreds of institutional investors from across North America and Europe, the technology leader privately shared his insights and expertise on the state of the funding market, investment prospects, the impact of generative AI, and more.

The dynamic exchange of insights and expertise has highlighted how investment opportunities persist and innovation continues to thrive despite market headwinds and cautious growth.

The event culminated in a conversation with keynote guest, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. Wozniak shared his own journey as an entrepreneur and his perspective on the state of technology and his AI today.

Here are some key points and insights from the conference.

Arrival of the AI ​​era

According to a Wall Street Journal report, ChatGPT, OpenAI’s generative AI chatbot, will become the fastest growing consumer application of all time within two months of its launch at the end of November 2022, demonstrating the speed at which AI is being introduced into modern life.

In a discussion panel with venture capitalists, investors said the current environment is one of the most unique and disruptive they have experienced, with some companies going out of business almost overnight.

Think twice and find ways to act responsibly [AI]– Steve Wozniak

AI is undergoing a very rapid tectonic shift, executives said, noting a significant increase in funding for AI companies over the past eight to 12 months, as well as some notable exits. Most presenters said they are looking at ways to incorporate AI into their operations and products to streamline their businesses and meet customer demand.

AI offers the potential to make humans more productive and make smarter decisions with less effort, but amidst the hype, Wozniak issued a warning. He warned that AI can also be manipulated to deceive, facilitate fraud or spread misinformation, and advocated regulatory measures to provide more transparency and accountability in the AI ​​space.

Think carefully and find a responsible way to deal with it, Wozniak said. He stresses the importance of human editors and the need for footnotes that clearly disclose the sources used by AI systems, allowing users to verify the authenticity of their content much like peer-reviewed journals undergo rigorous scrutiny and extensive citations.

Ensuring profitability in difficult times

Despite the current market headwinds, some venture capitalists say now is the time to invest. With fewer companies receiving funding, more talent is accessible and valuation expectations are more reasonable, they added.

Companies are starting to take a more cautious path to growth, valuing profitability over growth at all costs. Meanwhile, companies that operate more efficiently and don’t run out of cash are likely to have easier access to financing, panellists said. Growth-oriented software deals are also under scrutiny, some say, but there are signs that the sales cycle is stabilizing compared to previous more difficult quarters.

Elsewhere, declining valuations have made acquisitions an attractive way to deploy capital, advance growth strategies and expand market and geographic presence, executives said.

Several companies have expressed interest in doing initial public offerings (IPOs) within the next three to five years. US investors believe the tech company could start testing in the US IPO market as early as the second half of this year or the first half of 2024.

Differentiation: Best Practices for Growing Tech Companies

Given the state of the private capital market, what can companies do to thrive and scale?

For some small businesses looking to differentiate themselves from well-funded competitors, the key to success is targeting the specialized needs of smaller customer groups. To meet these demands, we have built in features that allow our clients to easily customize the application and integrate payment functionality.

Several presenters emphasized the importance of serving existing customers, pointing out that it’s easier to sell products to customers you already know than new customers. Companies can grow their market by offering additional solutions that can complement their core product, for example.

North Vancouver-based Jane Software said 85% of its new customers are through referrals, thanks to a happy and satisfied customer base. The Jane app started as a side business serving the needs of multidisciplinary clinics and has evolved into a comprehensive management SaaS tool sold to healthcare providers who manage everything from appointments to billing. But customer service is as vital to the company’s reputation as the product, the founders told investors.

Global Attraction: Being a Canadian Company is Great

Canada is world-class in its abundance of skilled technology and engineering talent, making domestic companies particularly attractive to foreign investors. The strong contingency of American and European investors attending the conference is evidence of its global appeal. Overall, the Canadian private tech ecosystem is growing, panelists told attendees, adding that raising capital is now much easier than it was five to ten years ago.

Many companies also shared stories about how remote work during the pandemic has shattered geographic barriers to hiring talent, allowing Canadian companies to attract niche professionals from around the world. Austin, Texas-based John Rohrlich, CEO of Toronto-based education technology platform TopHutts, said he was an example of pandemic adoption. BenchSci, another Toronto-based company that uses AI to advance pharmaceutical research, has also recruited during the pandemic, bringing together his team members from across Canada, the US and the UK.

The pandemic has also broken down barriers in other ways. Presenters noted that while in the past companies often entered markets outside of Canada only after achieving certain milestones, the shift to doing business remotely due to COVID-19 has allowed companies to significantly accelerate access to other regions. This flexibility has allowed companies to remain based in Canada and retain the unique strengths and qualities that characterize Canadian companies.

Tech companies like Index Exchange also note that very little business originates from Canada. The digital advertising firm’s international footprint and staffing exemplify the global potential of a Canadian-based company.

Where are the hidden gems?

The conference brought together innovative companies specializing in areas such as FinTech, Edtech, Govtech and Adtech, giving investors from around the world the opportunity to discover hidden gems such as Toronto-based Avanti Software, a cloud-based payroll, HR and staff management platform for mid-sized businesses and organizations.

Times of uncertainty, times of turmoil, times of change are the perfect opportunities for new ideas and new innovations to blossom.

Another company to watch is Thentia. Also based in Toronto, thentia helps regulatory bodies and governments around the world achieve compliance and manage complex requirements through a highly customizable, cloud-based platform. Government software is a multibillion-dollar market, but unlike other sectors, sales cycles are long and slow, executives said. Great opportunities lie ahead as government agencies begin to move from manual and paper-based processes to customized software.

Presenters also highlighted the transformative impact of technology on healthcare, a traditionally under-modernized industry. From preclinical research to patient care, these tools and platforms deliver efficiencies and innovations, offering a wide range of promising avenues for growth and development. Companies like Jane Software and her MEDFAR Clinical Solutions, a Montreal-based cloud-based electronic medical records platform for physicians, provide comprehensive, easy-to-use management systems that help clinicians do their jobs more effectively and provide better care for their patients. Meanwhile, BenchSci uses her AI and visual machine learning to help scientists identify risks and new areas of investigation, accelerate research, and increase efficiency.

Canadian private tech companies like Toronto-based TradeCafe are also branching out into areas that have resisted the digital revolution for years. This online trading platform specifically serves the protein commodity industry and is unique to this market in its scope of offering. The company has been profitable since its inception and claims to be growing at a pace of 20-50% annually.

Reduce the complexity of compliance and governance

Environmental, social and governance (ESG) and government, risk and compliance (GRC) are becoming important strategic considerations for companies. Management emphasized that non-financial reporting and disclosures are driving increased adoption of compliance software. They predicted significant growth potential in this sector, especially in Europe and North America. Compliance software helps companies address everything from product compliance to his ESG. For example, greater transparency across all parts of the supply chain can help companies comply with new environmental regulations.

Ascent, an Ottawa-based provider of supply chain sustainability management solutions, called the market an emerging market and told investors that disclosure and compliance on ethical, environmental, trade and non-financial measures will become increasingly important.

A moment of opportunity

The biggest takeaway from this year’s conference is that current market challenges do not mean a lack of investment opportunities, nor do they impede innovation.

Derek Neldner, CEO and Group Head of RBC Capital Markets, told attendees that the tech sector has more than quintupled since 2013, reaching about 10 percent of TSX and is now one of the fastest growing segments of Canada’s economy.

It continues to attract attention even in more challenging markets, as it is now heavily capitalized. Indeed, RBC expects that trend to accelerate further in the next few years, Neldner said.

A consistent trend we see in our business in technology and beyond is times of uncertainty, times of turmoil and times of change – precisely these moments of opportunity for new ideas and new innovations to blossom, take hold and deliver value in the next part of the cycle. ”

