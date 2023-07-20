FTC Suspends Microsoft-Activision Merger Lawsuit After Court Loss, Report Says Settlement May Be Possible





Days after the FTC failed to block a mega-merger in federal court, Bloomberg reports that the Federal Trade Commission is likely to drop an internal lawsuit against Microsoft’s $69 billion bid for video game giant Activision Blizzard, raising speculation that the two companies could seek a settlement with the government.

FILE – A man walks past a Microsoft billboard set up for the Microsoft BUILD conference, April 28, 2015… [+] At the Moscone Center in San Francisco. Bloomberg reports that the Federal Trade Commission is likely to suspend the trial of Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard just days after the FTC’s appeal to the acquisition was dismissed, opening the door to settlement talks or allowing the government to drop the case altogether. (AP Photo/Jeff Qiu, File)

An order from the FTC is expected on Thursday, Bloomberg reported, citing two unnamed people familiar with the matter.

Microsoft and Activision filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit against the FTC on Tuesday, arguing that an FTC internal judge had little reason to believe the legality of the merger was in question after another federal court last week allowed the merger to proceed.

The FTC must drop an internal lawsuit scheduled to be heard before an FTC judge next month, following a request by officials to block the merger loss in federal court.

After the FTC withdraws the case, Microsoft and Activision can try to negotiate a settlement with the FTC or ask the agency to drop the complaint entirely.

Microsoft declined to comment on the matter, leaving Activision representatives to Microsoft. Forbes also reached out to the FTC for comment.

Microsoft has announced plans to acquire Activision Blizzard, known for popular game franchises such as Call of Duty and World of Warcraft, for $95 per share in cash in January 2022, making Microsoft one of the world’s largest video game companies. But the acquisition wasn’t easy. Microsoft faces regulatory scrutiny around the world over concerns that the acquisition will hurt competitors like Sony. The company’s PlayStation console competes with Microsoft’s XBox. Last December, the FTC sued Microsoft through an internal court, which does not have the power to issue an injunction on the purchase, but in June, when concerns arose that Microsoft could complete the transaction abroad, the FTC filed a lawsuit in federal court seeking preliminary action to suspend sales pending the outcome of the FTC’s internal litigation. Earlier this month, a California judge ruled in Microsoft’s favor, denying the injunction, but wrote that Microsoft’s promise to keep Call of Duty on Sony’s PlayStation for 10 years and bring the series to Nintendo Switch should allay anticompetitive concerns. The FTC subsequently appealed, but lost in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

tangent

The UK Competition and Markets Authority, which had earlier this year called for a merger block, agreed last week to suspend its disputes with Microsoft and Activision Blizzard. European Union regulators, meanwhile, gave the green light to the deal in May.

