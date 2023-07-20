Solar Powered Sweat Sensor | www.caltech.edu





Sweat, like blood, can tell us a lot about a person’s health. And conveniently, it’s much less invasive to collect. This is the premise behind the wearable sweat sensor developed by Wei Gao, an assistant professor of medical engineering and a fellow at the Heritage Medical Institute, Ronald Willens and Joan Willens academics. Over the past five years, Gao has steadily added functionality to his wearable, allowing it to read levels of salt, sugar, uric acid, amino acids and vitamins, as well as more complex molecules such as his C-reactive protein, which can assess specific health risks in a timely manner. Recently, in collaboration with Martin Kaltenbrunner’s group at Johannes Kepler University in Linz, Austria, Gao equipped these wearable biosensors with flexible solar cells.

The solar cells used in Gao’s lab are made of perovskite crystals, a material that shares a chemical structure first discovered in the mineral calcium titanium oxide. Perovskites have attracted the attention of solar cell developers for several reasons. First, it is cheaper to produce than silicon (the main material used in solar cells since the 1950s), which must be highly purified through multiple processes. Second, perovskite is 1,000 times thinner than a silicon solar cell layer, making it “quasi-2D” in Gao’s words. Third, perovskites can be tuned to different spectrums of lighting, from outdoor sunlight to different forms of indoor lighting. Finally, and most attractive to solar energy pioneers, perovskite solar cells achieve higher power conversion efficiency (PCE) than silicon. This means that a greater portion of the light received can be converted into usable power.

Silicon solar cells have reached PCE levels in the range of 2627%, but in normal use the range hovers between 18-22%. In contrast, the flexible perovskite solar cell (FPSC) featured in Gao’s wearable sweat sensor achieves his record-breaking PCE of over 31% under indoor lighting. “We don’t want to use only strong sunlight to power wearables,” Gao explains. “We focus on more realistic conditions, such as normal office and home lighting. Many solar cells are highly efficient under strong sunlight, but not so efficiently under weak indoor lighting conditions.” Gao said that the FPSC in the sweat sensor is particularly suitable for indoor lighting because “the FPSC’s spectral response matches well with the emission spectrum of typical indoor lighting.”

Gao’s previous wearable sweat sensors used bulky lithium-ion batteries that had to be recharged with an external power source. Seeking a lighter, renewable power source to power these high-demand devices, Gao’s lab tried using silicon solar cells, but they proved too stiff, inefficient, and dependent on strong lighting conditions. They’ve also experimented with harvesting energy from chemicals in human sweat (a readily available biofuel) and body movements, but these have proven to be too unstable or require a lot of effort on the part of the wearer.

Using the FPSC, Gao was able to create a sweat sensor that can be worn 12 hours a day to continuously monitor pH, salinity, glucose and temperature, as well as monitor perspiration regularly (every 5-10 minutes). All of this is achieved without the use of batteries or special dedicated light sources. Moreover, as power supplies have become lighter and more cumbersome, wearables have room for additional detectors to monitor more biomarkers simultaneously.

This new wearable sweat sensor, like its predecessor, is assembled in an origami-like fashion, with individual layers dedicated to different processes. The sensor has four main interacting components. The first is dedicated to power management, distributing power collected by solar cells. Second, it allows iontophoresis to induce sweating without requiring the wearer to exercise or be exposed to extreme heat. In Gao’s study, iontophoresis was performed every three hours of his life to ensure sufficient sweat to continuously monitor the biomarkers under observation. The third allows electrochemical measurements of various substances in sweat. The fourth manages data processing and wireless communication, allowing the sensor to work with mobile phone apps to view ongoing results of sensor monitoring.

The fully assembled sensor measures 20 x 27 x 4 mm and can handle the mechanical stress associated with wearing it on the body. “Most of the sweat sensor elements are reusable, including the electronics and his FPSC,” he adds Gao. “The only exception is sensor patches, which are disposable and can be mass-produced at low cost by inkjet printing.” These sensor patches can also be customized according to what substance the user wishes to measure in the body.

When these solar-powered sweat sensors become practical, they will be able to measure far more information than current fitness and health trackers. For example, it can be used to manage diabetes (studies show that glucose in sweat matches well with glucose in blood) and to detect various conditions such as heart disease, cystic fibrosis, and gout. These sensors are non-invasive and capable of performing multiple measurements in a short period of time, allowing identification of an individual’s baseline for substances such as cortisol, hormones, and metabolites of various nutrients and pharmaceuticals. Knowing the baseline levels of such substances, any future deviation from baseline levels would provide him with a more effective diagnostic tool than a single blood draw so far. And because the sensor is relatively inexpensive, it is expected to become an excellent diagnostic tool worldwide, including in developing countries.

A paper titled “Autonomous wearable biosensors based on perovskite solar cells” has been published in Nature Electronics. The research was supported by the National Institutes of Health, Office of Space Health and Naval Research, the National Science Foundation, and the European Research Council Initiation Grant. Co-authors include Jihong Min, Juliane R. Sempionatto, Yu Song, Changhao Xu, Yiran Yang, Samuel Solomon, and Ehsan Shirzaei Sani from Caltech and Stepan Demchyshyn, Bekele Hailegnaw, Christoph Putz, Lukas Lehner, Julia Felicitas Schwarz, Clemens Schwarzinger, Markus Scharber, and Martin Kal from Johannes Kepl. Includes tenbrunner. Ah, the University of Linz.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.caltech.edu/about/news/-solar-powered-sweat-sensor The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos