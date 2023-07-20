Google says it’s developing tools to help journalists create headlines and articles





New York Google said it is in the early stages of developing an artificial intelligence tool to help journalists write articles and headlines and has discussed the idea with news industry leaders.

Rapidly evolving technology is already raising concerns about whether accurate reporting can be reliably delivered and whether it will ultimately put human journalists out of work in an already economically distressed industry.

Executives from The New York Times, The Washington Post and News Corporation, which owns The Wall Street Journal, have been briefed on Google’s efforts, The Times reported Thursday.

In a statement, Google said artificial intelligence-enhanced tools could help provide headlines and different writing options as journalists work on stories they characterize as a way to improve their work and productivity.

Google said these tools are not intended to replace, and cannot replace, the critical role journalists play in reporting, writing and fact-checking stories.

The Associated Press declined to comment Thursday on what it knows about Google’s technology, but has been using simpler forms of artificial intelligence in some of its operations for about a decade.

For example, use automation to help create stories about everyday sports results or corporate profits.

The debate over how to apply the latest AI writing tools overlaps with concerns from the press and other pundits about whether tech companies are being fairly compensated for using their publications to improve AI systems known as large-scale language models.

Like many other news organizations, we are just beginning to assess both the potential and the limits of artificial intelligence, Inquirer editor-in-chief and senior vice president Gabriel Escobar said Thursday.

Escobar said we are in the early stages of this evaluation and do not yet know how or if we will leverage AI in meaningful ways in journalism. However, the rapidly developing technology cannot be ignored. Our goal is to arrive at an approach to AI that will ultimately benefit journalism.

To build an AI system capable of generating human-like text, tech companies had to ingest large amounts of text, such as news articles and digitized books.

Not all companies disclose the source of their data, some of which comes from the Internet.

Last week, AP and ChatGPT creator OpenAI announced a deal with an artificial intelligence company to license an archive of news articles dating back to 1985 to AP. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Chatbots such as ChatGPT and Google’s own Bard are part of so-called generative AI tools that are increasingly effective at mimicking various writing styles, visual arts, and other media.

Many people use these to save time for writing emails and other mundane documents or helping with homework.

However, these systems are also prone to spewing falsehoods that may not be noticed by those unfamiliar with the subject, making them dangerous for uses such as gathering news or providing medical advice.

Google has so far shown some caution in applying AI advances, including to its flagship search engine. What users rely on to reveal accurate information.

But the public scrutiny since ChatGPT’s release late last year has put pressure on tech companies to showcase new AI products and services.

Kelly McBride, an expert on journalism ethics at the Poynter Institute, says in an ideal world, technology like the one Google is arguing could add important information to the world.

McBride said it could record public meetings that human journalists are no longer able to attend, creating a narrative about what’s going on.

But, she said, technology advances that create the temptation to replace human journalists with AI tools could be faster than new business models to support local news are discovered.

Journalistic organizations need to consider the potential for errors this technology, especially when it is in its early stages, and the potential reputational damage that outweighs the economic gains from its use.

McBride said he doesn’t think a single ethical outburst will ruin everything. Rather, I think there will be an accumulation of small incidents that degrade quality and undermine the credibility of the news media.

He said news outlets are at a crucial time to see if they can take advantage of what tech companies need, such as access to archived information, and build financial structures that aren’t too skewed in the direction of companies like Google.

This is a whole new level of threat, she said, and there is no turning back for us.

