LaunchDarkly Named First Redpoint InfraRed 100

OAKLAND, Calif., July 20, 2023 (Globe Newswire) — LaunchDarkly, a leading feature management platform, has announced that it has been included in the first edition of the Redpoint InfraRed 100, a comprehensive list of the 100 most promising private companies in cloud infrastructure. This handpicked company includes the next generation of industry leaders who are poised to make a big impact in the cloud infrastructure market.

“LaunchDarkly’s success is the result of the work of many people, and we are grateful to all of our employees, customers, and partners who have joined us in our mission to help developers build the best software,” said Dan Rogers, CEO of LaunchDarkly. The next generation, he is excited to announce our inclusion on the Redpoint InfraRed 100 list, which showcases the top companies building the foundation for DevOps and developer tools and future innovation.

This is the latest accolade following a string of successes for LaunchDarkly this year. Most recently, the company won his coveted CODiE for Best DevOps Tool from the Software & Information Industry Association for the innovation and value its platform brings to his DevOps community. Prior to that, LaunchDarkly was named the Most Innovative Company of 2023 by Fast Companies, a list of leading enterprise companies in their respective industries.

Redpoint Ventures is a leading venture capital firm with a diverse portfolio of successful companies including Twilio, Looker, Nextdoor, Ramp, Stripe, Nubank, HashiCorp, Snowflake, Netflix and Hims. All companies included in the first annual InfraRed 100 are included here.

About LaunchDarkly Modern software delivery is the foundation for a thriving digital business, but slow and inefficient development cycles, costly outages, and a fragmented customer experience often prevent developers from building the best software. LaunchDarkly empowers developers to build and release the best software. The LaunchDarkly platform empowers developers to innovate new features faster, while protecting it with a safety valve that instantly rolls back if something goes wrong. Developers can now target product experiences to any customer segment and maximize the business impact of any feature. And by rolling out new application components in phases, you avoid nightmarish “big bang” technology migrations. Find out why developers at the most innovative companies, including 25% of Fortune 500 companies, use LaunchDarkly to build the best software.

About Redpoint Ventures Since 1999, Redpoint has partnered with visionary founders to create new markets and redefine existing ones. We invest in seed, early and growth stage startups and are proud to back over 578 companies including Snowflake, Looker, Kustomer, Twilio, 2U, DraftKings, Duo Security, HashiCorp, Stripe, Guild, HomeAway, Heraku, Netflix and Sonoswith. 181 IPOs and M+A exits. Redpoint manages $7.2 billion across multiple funds. For more information, please visit http://www.redpoint.com/.

