Bay Area Best Place for AI Jobs, Report Says





The San Francisco Bay Area has dominated the tech industry for decades, from the early days of personal computers to the social media boom.

Now, new research from the Brookings Institution suggests that the rise of generative artificial intelligence, fueled by the popularity of ChatGPT chatbots, could further strengthen the Bay Area’s dominance over tech.

A report released Thursday by a Washington think tank said generative AI could create more jobs for the winners in most regions. And so far the winners are San Francisco and San Jose, CA.

It may not come as a surprise, but Brookings’ report may help dispel the notion that smaller tech hubs like Austin, Texas and Miami will be home to the next generation of tech giants. Rather, it suggests that the Bay Area’s dominance of the tech industry could grow even stronger.

Brookings researchers found that a quarter of nearly 2,200 generative AI jobs last year were in the Bay Area in more than 380 metropolitan areas in the United States.

This exciting new technology could drive further clustering, which is an economic, demographic and social problem, said Mark Muro, author of the report and senior fellow at Brookings Metro, a research unit focused on cities and public policy.

Job listings are following a frenzy of generative AI investments heavily skewed to the Bay Area. Nine of the most valuable startups in the generative AI space, including OpenAI, Scale AI, Anthropic, Inflection AI, Databricks and Cerebras, are based in San Francisco or Silicon Valley, according to PitchBook, which tracks startups, along with industry giants such as Google and Meta.

Job openings for AI jobs are less common than for other technology skill sets, and AI expertise has long been a popular and highly paid specialty. His AI researchers also flock to tech hubs outside the US, including Toronto and Cambridge, UK.

Brookings researchers analyzed U.S. job listing data collected by labor analytics firm Rightcast. A post was counted as a generative AI job if it contained at least one of his three terms: generative AI, ChatGPT, and large language models. Large language models are used to build generative AI software.

New York State ranked third for generative AI job openings. It’s home to the high-profile generative AI startup Hugging Face, and many of the big tech companies have their teams of AI researchers in the city.

A hub for many non-tech industries, New York may offer a glimpse of how technology spreads beyond the early efforts taking place in the Bay Area.

Julie Samuels, executive director of the nonprofit industry group Tech:NYC, says major financial, media, advertising and consulting firms are all preoccupied with figuring out how to adapt and leverage generative AI. And that’s what happens here every day.

But while AI jobs are on the rise in New York, many of them well-paid, they can’t meet the challenge of democratizing technology across the country.

A series of other studies in recent months have assessed the potential economic impact of generative artificial intelligence. Generative artificial intelligence is the technology engine behind chatbots such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard, which can write business reports, computer code and poetry. This research focuses on the potential of generative AI to increase productivity, transform work, and automate millions of jobs.

Research that has tracked hundreds of new technologies over decades shows that pioneering hubs of development typically hold vast amounts of wealth and skills that have been created from them. And Brookings’ new report essentially updates a 2021 study on the geography of AI that raised concerns about the clustering of AI-powered prosperity.

Still, a new report points to increased support and funding for place-based industrial policies aimed at boosting economic prosperity in more places.

For example, under the CHIPS and Science Act signed last year, the federal government allocated an initial budget of $500 million to establish 20 regional technology hubs. These hubs recognize investment in AI technology and training as a priority.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimond said in an emailed statement that we need to build innovation ecosystems in more communities across the country, especially those that have been historically overlooked.

The National Science Foundation has partnered with government agencies and companies to establish 25 AI laboratories across the country. These programs will receive $500 million in grants of $20 million each to AI programs doing basic and applied research in areas such as climate change, agriculture, and education.

Grants go to university-based research institutions such as the University of Oklahoma, Ohio State University, Iowa State University, Washington State University, Georgia Tech, University of Buffalo, and University of California, Irvine.

Artificial intelligence has the potential to distribute wealth geographically more widely than past technologies.

“We’re just talking about information and bits, and we don’t have to be in the same place to work on bits,” said Michael Littman, director of the National Science Foundation’s Division of Information and Intelligent Systems.

With the rise of AI, Dr. Littman said, we need as many people as possible to participate in this change.

The Brookings Report calls for the maintenance and expansion of these policies. Muro, a co-author of the report, said there is beginning to be a realization that the geography of technology is critical to shaping opportunities in America.

