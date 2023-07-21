Google wants its AI bots to help create news stories





Every other semester I teach a class called Media Criticism at the Boston University School of Communications. (I inherited it from the great David Carr, who passed away in 2015.) One of my assignments during class goes something like this:

You’re a new reporter for the Daily Gazette, and you work the night shift. A teenage boy was killed in a shooting in a run-down neighborhood south of downtown this afternoon. You have his two documents. One is the official police report on the incident, and his other is some notes collected by his colleague Dave. Dave is a daytime reporter who went to the scene, conducted some interviews, and wrote down some observations. Using only these two documents, it’s your job to write up his 300-word target for tomorrow’s newspaper shoot.

I divide the class into small groups and each is assigned to write their own version of the story. These two documents are full of potential landmines intended to force journalistic decisions on time. A photo of the suspect clearly shows someone being physically beaten, but the police report makes no mention of “resistance” to arrest. Are you referring to it? Does that make you want to take a picture of your face with the story more or less? Black male, approximately 16-24 years old, 5’8″-6’0″ tall, slim, dressed in blue jeans and dark jacket. Not a narrow description. A witness told Dayside Dave that the suspect’s older brother was already in prison on assault charges and told good words about how much this would break his mother’s heart. Would you like to mention it or use a quote?

A local city councilor is using this opportunity to push through the council a proposal to increase the number of police officers he has. “They are definitely yakuza members,” said an officer who runs the police’s anti-yakuza headquarters, and said they were wearing two yakuza collars. Enough to describe this as “what the police call a gang-related shooting.” At some point, students receive a surprise third “document.” That’s how three local TV stations covered the shooting on the 6pm news. Does their “if I bleed” coverage influence your story? Is your statement an understatement of fact, or a sweeping conclusion that “only recent tragedies have hit this troubled region”? Oh, and suspect he’s 17, but legally a minor?

Some calls are very clear. Some could spark good arguments for either side. But that’s why it’s important to have these discussions as the deadline looms. Examination of the resulting stories is beneficial in revealing landmines that each group overlooked and decisions that were easy for them but difficult for others.

Last December, for the first time, I also submitted those documents to another reporter, ChatGPT, which was published a few days ago. It passed every journalistic discussion in mere seconds. The resulting article was spotty purple (such as calling the shooting “tragic” three times) and slightly racist (such as falsely referring to “several black men” who were allegedly standing nearby). I felt obligated to use what the daytime reporters got from each person they interviewed, even if it was repetitive or ethically questionable. Called both victims and suspects without hesitation. What ChatGPT produced would have been a pretty bad crime story, but I’ll be honest, I’ve read worse things written by humans.

Late last night, Ben Mullin and Nico Grant of The New York Times ran an article with the alarming headline “Google tests AI tool that could write news stories.”

Google is testing a product that uses artificial intelligence technology to create news stories and is pitching it to news outlets including The New York Times, The Washington Post and News Corp, which owns The Wall Street Journal, according to three people familiar with the matter.

The tool, known internally under the working title of “Genesis,” can, for example, capture detailed information on current events and generate news content, the people said, asking not to be identified about the product.

One of three people familiar with the product said Google believes it can act as a kind of personal assistant for journalists, automating some tasks and saving others time, and sees it as a responsible technology that can help keep the publishing industry away from the pitfalls of generative AI.

Some executives who saw Google’s pitch said it was disturbing and asked not to reveal that they were discussing confidential matters. The two said that the effort put into producing accurate and artistic news stories seemed to be taken for granted.

The reaction from the press was less than positive.

That’s kind of you. Mind you, journalists don’t have to write articles with Google as their ‘personal assistant’. And nothing that Google (or AI) can produce has real unique reporting value. https://t.co/EtDs5NUMyk

— Jessica Lessin (@Jessicalessin) July 20, 2023

Coming out of my Twitter hiatus to flag this terrible news. Courtesy of @BenMullin @nicoagrant https://t.co/lBkVW6Q7AC

— Edmund Lee 🐿️🗞️ (@edmundlee) July 20, 2023

If you’re already concerned about mainstream media pumping out garbage articles that embed implicit bias, wait until this starts https://t.co/he4eSyxR3d

— Stephen Monacelli 🆓 (@stevanzetti) Jul 20

I ask the people who lead this industry to not be a piece of cake. https://t.co/z6k4Xy0FoU

— Matt Pearce 🦅🇺🇸 (@mattdpearce) July 20, 2023

I’ve never seen Genesis (Peter Gabriel era or Phil Collins era?) and know nothing other than this Times article. And if the pitch here is “press a button to automatically publish an AI-generated story to a website,” sure, most of the time, that’s crazy. But I don’t think that’s what the Times article portrays, and I don’t think we should be quick to dismiss the idea of ​​AI-assisted journalism.

Remember, Genesis “can, for example, ingest detailed information about current events and generate news content.” “Information” here means reporting. In my Daily Gazette example, it’s police reports and eyewitness notes collected by daytime reporters, and possibly other information taken from the Gazette’s digital archives. Genesis’ role seems to be to distill raw coverage into news stories.

Will you be good enough to publish the results? Most of the time I doubt it. Already, thousands of perfectly good articles are auto-published by AI every day, but remember that they are limited to small areas where the important source data is highly structured. Given the box score of a baseball game, an AI could write a perfectly good game story. Because box scores include every significant event in gameplay, including every hit, every pitching change, every strikeout, and every his 9th inning comeback. Could an AI baseball story ever miss something important that wasn’t in the box score, like the bench-clearing shove that happened after too many too high, tight fastballs in the fourth inning? However, as long as you enter the correct data, nothing will go wrong. The same applies to corporate earnings reports, which are also based on highly structured documents. However, very few news articles rely solely on structured data, and the vast gray areas surrounding news articles still require human intervention.

But what about as a personal tool for instant access to things like Anne Lamott’s “silly first draft”? Sure, it might help. I often want to see the first draft of something immediately. Imagine you are writing a new study that has just been published. You conducted telephone interviews with the study authors and several outside experts. Thanks to AI tools, we have full transcripts of these interviews. I completely understand the appeal of dumping research results and their records into an AI and drafting them.

May I publish the draft? no way. But do you ever remember a great quote you forgot or an angle you didn’t mean to emphasize? If he goes through my notes and asks me to write 10 potential leads, will one of them spark a brilliant idea in my head?Of course. Isn’t that sometimes enough to form the basis of a story I want to write? Maybe sometimes, but I often wonder.

Clearly, there is also talk of little point in using such tools. But I don’t think it makes sense to outright reject a tool that might help. Again, I’m not sure how useful Genesis (or anything derived from it) would be in the real world. But there are his million electronic tools that the journalist uses all the time, allowing us to do our job better while the final publication is in the hands of humans. When word processors emerged in the 1980s, some authors argued that they encouraged endless text manipulation, furious productivity, dehumanized the transmission of language, and would ruin writing. The spell checker took some of the copy editor’s job and pushed it into the CPU. Now you can do the same with Grammarly tools and similar tools. Digitized archives degrade researchers’ unique skills in finding important documents from dusty shelves. Or imagine what it would be like to research a complex topic today without search engines to organize the world’s information. None of these tools were perfect, but each pre-digital had its good points. But rejecting them once and for all did us no good.

And let’s be frank. News production is and will be a very small percentage of total text production, and generative AI tools are emerging for that market. There are a myriad of AI startups aimed at elements like note-taking, social post-publishing marketing, and copywriting of 21st century intelligence activity. Productivity software giants like Google and Microsoft are betting big on AI tools for non-news writing. It may or may not be the future, but either way, we can’t expect the news industry to somehow opt out of what’s happening in other paragraph production departments. As our Sophie Culpepper recently showed, AI is already performing news-like tasks, and if journalists decide not to use these new tools, others will no doubt.

Journalists are skeptical of AI for two main reasons. The first is about quality. (AI can make mistakes and provide incorrect accuracy.) The second is about our own labor. (Everything new AI can do will soon make human journalists unnecessary.) Both are real concerns, but I think it’s important not to confuse the two. Just because a tool can’t create a perfect news story doesn’t mean it’s useless for reporters.

