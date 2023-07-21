Google pitches AI to media outlets to help them produce news





Comment to comment on this story

Google is in talks with news publishers to build and sell artificial intelligence tools to help reporters and editors produce article journalism. This could greatly accelerate the practice of producing news content using automated tools.

Google has been presenting the tool to the press since early spring, according to press executives who were present at the meeting and briefed afterwards. An executive sitting on the pitch, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to discuss the matter, said the product was touted as possibly handling post-production elements such as gathering information, creating early drafts of news stories and writing social media posts as part of news gathering. Google suggested the tool would be most appealing to local publishers.

News organizations are working on modern generative AI tools, such as Google’s Bard and OpenAI’s ChatGPT, that can write human-like writing on any topic based on simple prompts and questions. Some news publishers are already employing bots to improve their ability to produce high volumes of content quickly, causing anxiety and anger among human writers. But these tools still fabricate false information and disguise it as fact, which AI experts say is inherent in how the technology works, raising questions about whether it can be trusted to write news stories.

We have seen large language models such as ChatGPT and Bard produce information that is not factual. Hany Farid, a professor of computer science at the University of California, Berkeley, and a member of the Artificial Intelligence Lab, said it seems premature to unlock these models in the important and often time-pressed field of journalism.

Google spokeswoman Jenn Crider confirmed that the company is in talks with media outlets, particularly smaller publishers. Crider said the tool could offer different options for headlines and writing styles, aimed at speeding up and improving the work of journalists. She compared the tool to the AI ​​features the company is adding to her Gmail and Google Docs that automatically create emails, resumes and notes based on short human-entered prompts and questions.

Our goal is to give journalists the option to use these emerging technologies in ways that improve their work and productivity, Crider said. Simply put, these tools are not intended to, and cannot, replace the critical role that journalists play in reporting, writing, and fact-checking stories.

The New York Times earlier reported that Google was pitching its AI products to the press. The news tool, codenamed Genesis, said Google had held discussions with representatives of The Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post, according to the paper.

Times spokesman Charlie Stadtlander declined to comment on whether the Times had held discussions with Google, referring to a memo sent to employees on June 7 by Times deputy editor Sam Dolnick and chief product officer Alex Hardiman. We recognize the power, potential and, importantly, the risks of generative AI tools for both the public and journalism, they write. We also intend to stay at the forefront of identifying creative ways to introduce generative AI to advance the mission of journalism.

Caitlin Royce, a spokeswoman for the magazine, declined to comment. Kathy Baird, the Post’s chief communications officer, said a conference was held this spring to introduce the company’s new technology, Genesis, with Google, which included mostly senior executives from the Post’s engineering and business teams.

Jason Kint, chief executive of Digital Content Next, a lobbying group for online news outlets, said news outlets should be wary of Google. The variety of tools that can be enhanced by AI is interesting and should be considered with an eye to the future, Kint said. At the same time, publishers should take another look at Google’s long history of collecting copyrighted material and user data in ways that maximize Google’s own interests and profits.

The latest generative AI products are shocking the content creation industries such as art, film, music, marketing, and news publishing. The bot has been trained on billions of words of text collected from the open internet and can produce human-like text based on simple prompts.

Generative AI tools are trained on content obtained from the news organizations themselves without payment or permission. Post analysis of the data set used to train an early version of ChatGPT found that the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, and Post news articles were the primary sources of bot training data. The press is part of a growing campaign of content creators to argue that AI companies should compensate companies for using their data to train bots.

Last week, the Associated Press agreed to license its news archives to OpenAI, giving news outlets access to OpenAI technology. The Associated Press is one group of news outlets that have experimented with automated article creation for years.

Some news outlets are already using chatbots to create news stories. In January, internet detectives revealed that technology news website CNET has published dozens of articles written by AI. The story was littered with mistakes. One article on compound interest claimed that if he paid 3% interest on a $10,000 deposit, in the first year of the investment the holder would earn $10,300 instead of his actual $300.

Google has a complicated relationship with the news industry. The company grew rapidly throughout his first two decades in the 2000s, engulfing a large chunk of the advertising industry and decimating the news business worldwide. Revenues plummeted for local and regional news outlets that had relied on advertising and local advertising for decades, with thousands of news outlets shutting down in the United States alone, leaving many towns without news sources other than social media.

Major news outlets have turned to online subscriptions in an attempt to avoid reliance on a shrinking advertising market. In June, Gannett, the country’s largest newspaper chain, sued Google, accusing Google’s dominance in digital advertising further harming the local news industry.

At the same time, Google search traffic is the lifeblood of many news publishers, including those with subscription businesses. News outlets compete every day to get their stories higher in Google search results. Google has also long been accused of cannibalizing traffic to news outlets by displaying parts of articles directly in search results, which the company claims helps its users.

For years, Google has tried to improve its reputation among news outlets by directly subsidizing local news and small publishers and by creating free tools such as transcription software that news outlets can use. In some countries, governments have enacted laws requiring Google and Facebook to pay news producers directly for displaying content or parts of it on their platforms.

In Canada, a new law requiring two tech giants to pay media outlets is set to take effect at the end of the year, sparking a major political fire. Google and Facebook have announced they will block Canadians from sharing links to news outlets, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has accused both companies of bullying tactics.

gift article to give this article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2023/07/20/google-genesis-news-ai/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos