How Black and Indigenous Communities Connected Through Rap





1991 was a pivotal year for Canadian hip-hop. Not only did it mark the debut release of the first female Canadian MC, Mitchie Mee, but it was also the debut release of jazz-rap pioneers Dream Warriors. It was at this time that the “Northern Touch” hitmaker group The Rascals was formed. And this year is the year the Juno Awards introduced a category for rap music.

The year was also the year that Canadian hip-hop godfather Maestro Fresh Wes released the pivotal song “Nothin’ At All.” This intense track explored parallels in how systemic racism affected both Black and Indigenous communities.

Listen, I want an explanation, why are the Mohicans being driven off the reservation and in dire straits, you’re stealing land to build sports facilities.

It’s the natives of the land you’re trying to kill, and you’re motivated to celebrate Thanksgiving, insist that all men are equal, and I hate to see what you guys have planned for my people.

“It reminds me of Maestro’s Nothin’ at All, but it’s a hip-hop tradition to acknowledge those connections,” says Shad, a rap artist who has collaborated with the likes of Snotty Nose Rez Kids and Tanya Tagaq. “Unity is that tradition. That’s what awareness means to me in music and hip-hop. [it’s] To bring these histories into relief, to bring these connections that are often hidden. ”

Since the early days of hip-hop, black and indigenous musicians have used music as a way to highlight inequality. One of hip-hop’s early pioneers is his MC Grandmaster Melemel, a Black and Cherokee member of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five. The American rapper has written socially conscious songs about alienation, including “The Message,” one of his most influential songs in the genre.

“If you go back to the ‘message’ [by] Grandmaster Flash and The Furious Five, they spoke in a very direct and very candid way about what was going on in New York at the time and in certain areas left to rot, but I’m not sure the music has ever really seen it before,” says Shad.

“that’s why [hip-hop] It exists as a tool to make the voices of the oppressed heard,” says indigenous African rapper Mamaldegal MTHC.

Maestro, Mitchie Me, Dream Warriors, and other black artists were some of the first successful acts in Canadian hip-hop, but as the genre began to gain momentum in the country in the 90s, indigenous artists such as Kinney Starr, War Party, and Lez Official also made headlines. They each released outspoken songs that tackled similar themes such as racism and injustice.

In 2019, Mamal de Gal MTHC explored the connections between black and indigenous musicians in the documentary The Foundation: Indigenous Hip-Hop in Canada, which analyzed the rise of indigenous rappers.

Hip-hop has always been good at speaking directly to those in power and speaking in a really bold and outspoken way. – Shad

“We have drums, we have DJs, we have MCs, we have storytellers, we have breakdancers, we have fancy dancers, we have powwow dancers, and we have quite the similarities,” she says of the cultural similarities.

“In the movie, there was a shot like this. [rapper Mama ‘S’] Someone who says, “Hip-hop is our voice, the voice of our generation.” “And we are drawn to hip-hop because we have no connection with our language because it has been deprived of it, because it gives us an outlet and gives us permission to speak our anger.

“Hip-hop has always been good for speaking directly to those in power and speaking out in a really bold and outspoken way,” Shadd added.

Black and Indigenous rapper Boslen also says the shared connection between the two communities is “as authentic as possible.”

I think it’s great that the indigenous and black communities come together. Because you can see the history of Canada through the stories of the people of both countries. – DJ Shub

“Especially blacks and indigenous peoples have fought. [for equal rights] They’ve spent a lot of their lives together,” he said, adding that it was only natural for them to band together to make strong music.

In 2020, Mohican DJ and producer DJ Shuub collaborated with rapper Phoenix Paliachi on “The Social,” a passionate track that details ongoing trauma in both Black and Indigenous communities. Some poems speak directly to the impact of colonialism, others detail the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement, and Pariachi spits searing lyrics that apply to both groups.

You think we are just causing all the problems, you tell us that we caused the problems and should be fixed, but when we ask for help to fix the problems, they take away our identity and dissolve the problems.

After explaining the concept of social to the Pagliacci indigenous community, who have gathered to have fun, spend time together and check in on each other, Shub said he found “all the common ground in caring for the community and what needs to be done to keep it safe” and began writing.

“There was a connection and she understood what this was all about,” he says.

“I think it’s great that the Indigenous and Black communities come together because we can see the history of Canada through the stories of people from both countries,” he added. “I think it’s very important that things like this get talked about and music is shared.”

All proceeds from this track were donated to organizations that support Black Lives Matter and missing and murdered indigenous women.

From connecting in the studio to uniting in action, Shad says both communities continue to intersect. “A lot of the time, we’re not really talking about a different story. It’s the same story,” he says.

“I had that precedent,” he says. “I’m thinking of Maestro.”

More than 30 years after the release of “Nothing At All,” the Maestro’s message of black and indigenous solidarity remains strong.

“If we come together and listen to each other’s struggles and learn from them, we can make this place better for everyone,” Maestro said in a 2020 interview with Canadian Dimension magazine. “That’s what I used to say in the early 1990s. That’s what I still say today. Without unity, we get nothing.”

The Blockis counts down hip-hop’s anniversary with 50 days of 50 stories focused on key artists, events and moments in hip-hop’s history. The 50 stories will air nationally nightly on Block On CBC Music until August 11, coinciding with Block Party.

