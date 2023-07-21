What’s new in Google Books (tutorial)





View Notes: I’m excited to share with you my new favorite tool on Google Books. This is an innovative way to take advantage of information found on digitized pages. Plus, we’ll explore other new features recently added to Google Books.

Why use Google Books for your family tree? Google Books has over 10 million free digital books, most of which were published before 1927. As such, Google Books has become a treasure trove of genealogy research. When you visit Google Books, keep in mind that it’s not just a book, it’s a “print publication”. In addition to books, the collection includes newspapers, magazines, journals, almanacs, city directories, catalogs and court documents.

Go to Google Books at https://books.google.com

Run a search. Look for the filter menu on the results page. If not,[ツール]Click.[任意のビュー]Click the down arrow.[フル ビュー]Click. Now the results list will only contain free material that is fully digital.

If you haven’t visited Google Books in a while, this will look a little different. A while ago they announced a new user interface. There are now some improvements. The main difference is that this menu appears at the bottom of the screen.

Before seeing the new menu, I promised my favorite items added to Google Books.

Click the three vertical dots icon in the upper left corner. This will bring up a menu that gives access to many of the items normally found on the back of the book. Closing this book will display the entries in that catalog.

My favorite new feature is displaying as plain text. Click the toggle button to convert the entire book to plain text. This allows images of digitized pages to be used in many other projects and programs. Google applied Optical Character Recognition to the book, making it possible to read the words on the images and search for keywords in the book. Previously, you had to use a clipper tool to capture a portion of an image and convert it to text. The box was really small and inconvenient. This new feature makes the text instantly available for as long as you need it.

Since the book is fully digital, the copyright has already been cleared. These books are public domain. Copyright free and free to use. Feel free to copy the text and include it in projects, genealogy databases, family history books, and more.

When you return to the three-dot menu in Google Books, you can also:

Download the book for free as PDF or EPUB and find the book in our store. If you need a hard copy, find the book in the WorldCat library.

Another new feature is keyboard shortcuts.

I said the catalog entry for this book is at the back of the book.To access it, in the upper right corner of the screen[X]Click. This will remove the view of the workbook. We didn’t lose access to the book.blue[無料で読む]You can still access it by clicking the button.

The great thing about the book catalog entry page is that it contains all the details about the book, including where it can be purchased, where to find a copy in the library, and additional editions.

The catalog entry page also has a citation tool.[引用の作成]Click to view options. Click on the style you want, copy the citation and paste it into your genealogy database or anywhere else that references this book. Therefore, there is no reason not to cite sources for books found on Google Books. Citing sources is very important. Because in the future, I may discover something more about my family and find myself needing access to the book again. Without citations, you may not remember where you got the original information. The source citation is a trail of breadcrumbs going back to previous research you did. Also, if someone asks about what you put on your family tree, you can indicate the source you used.

The final new feature in Google Books that I want you to pay attention to is the main menu for this item. It used to be at the top of the screen, now it’s at the bottom. At the top of the screen, you’ll see a search box that allows you to search the entire Google Books collection. But often when you’re reading a book, you’ll want to be able to search for specific names, places, dates, events, and topics. A new menu at the bottom of the screen has that search field. Type a name or other word and press Enter. You are given all the pages of the book that mention those words. Also in this menu are:

Zoom buttons, chapter menu (if available for the book you are viewing) Page view (single, tiled, or thumbnails.)

The new menu also has a clipper tool. Google Books materials include maps, drawings, photographs, and many other types of images that you may want to copy. Or maybe you just want an image of part of the text. The Clipper tool allows you to capture images and save them as image files on your computer.

Click the scissors icon to change the mouse cursor into a clipper. Draw a box around the desired area. Click the popup box to copy the link to the clipped image. Open a new web browser tab and paste the link. (You can also paste the link into your family tree notes or other programs or documents.) Press Enter and the image will open in a browser tab. Right click the image. Select Save Image As and save it to your computer’s hard drive.

Check out some of the exciting new features in Google Books. There’s never been a better time to search for family history information on Google Books.

