Interview with the Developer Vol. 10, Pikmin 4 Chapter 3

Chapter 3: Pikmin Fills All Around Us The game world looks more three-dimensional than previous titles. Could you tell us about the process of building the environment?

Hiramukai: In the first three games, you basically looked down at the ground from a high place. But in the fourth game, we made it so that the player has a better understanding of what’s around this world. For example, players can get under benches and desks, or dive into deep water. We wanted players to experience the world from the perspective of these little Pikmin, so we gave them more camera control than ever before.

Kida: The sound is also changing according to the change in perspective. When you bring the camera close to the ground, you can hear the Pikmin’s voices and footsteps loud and clear, as if you were listening with your face close to the ground. Conversely, when you zoom out and look down, amidst the surrounding sounds, you can hear faint sounds from the world of tiny creatures below.

Kando: By setting the camera angle closer to the ground, you can look up at objects around you and see things from a Pikmin’s point of view instead of a human’s. By showing what the world looks like to Pikmin, I wanted to emphasize how small Pikmin are. While developing his first three Pikmin games, ideas were formed about what the environments should look like, but over time, how small the Pikmin were became less conscious and environments were often designed to facilitate gameplay. When I showed the prototype to Mr. Miyamoto, he said, “I feel something is wrong.” After that, when I saw the characters passing under the wooden pallet board with another prototype, the light was shining beautifully. And I finally understood how small Pikmin was.

Speaking of which, when I look at the trailer, I get the impression that the game starts from a place with even more man-made objects than in previous works.

Kando: One of the things we wanted to achieve was to portray Pikmin as being very small compared to humans, so that they could actually be believed to exist.

Miyamoto: But if you show Pikmin next to the battery, for example, you can see the actual size. I am not satisfied with this at all. We want to show a fair comparison between Pikmin and man-made objects, but we’re not going to determine their specific sizes.

Kando: Yes. While making it difficult to understand the specific size, we tried to express its smallness as realistically as possible.

Kida: When creating the sound effects, the staff had many discussions about how big Pikmin and creatures should be, and whether to make them realistic or exaggerated. In “Pikmin 3”, we emphasized the impact of sound and created a comical atmosphere. However, “Pikmin 4” incorporates sounds that remind the player of the smallness of Pikmin and give a sense of realism. It was difficult to strike a balance, but I tried to make the sound as if Pikmin existed in reality.

Indeed, the environment, sound, size, and other factors combine to give players the feeling that these little Pikmin really exist.

Kida: Actually, Pikmin didn’t have footstep sound effects when walking in the past, but in this game, we added footstep sound effects. We wanted players to have a natural and fun experience, knowing they were actually leading a small team of Pikmin.

We have also adjusted the sound of Pikmin carrying objects according to the number and type of Pikmin, whether they are on the ground or in the water.

Through the sound of the game, we hope to draw in players who do not yet know the true fun of Dandori, and make them fall in love with Dandori. But I’m still worried that Mr. Miyamoto secretly doesn’t want Pikmin’s footsteps.

Miyamoto: There’s nothing to worry about!

Everyone: (laughs)

Kida: I see, that relieved me! (smile)

I felt the weight of Mr. Miyamoto’s words and almost started sweating, but I’m glad I was okay. (Laughs) Are there other elements that connect games and reality?

Kando: I hope that you will feel a connection with the real world through the treasures you have collected.

Matoba: For this game, we chose treasures that players will feel nostalgic about and want to take home. I also chose items that make you feel the small size of Pikmin. There are both new and old items as the treasure is not limited to a specific period of time.

Hiramukai: When we were kids, we used to collect junk even though we thought it was a treasure. This game contains a lot of treasures that evoke childhood memories.

I felt nostalgic when I picked up the Game Boy Advance SP (14). When I think back to when treasures were a part of my life, and how many years it’s been, I feel like I’m bringing back not only the item itself, but also the memory of it. make me happy.

(14) Portable game machine released in 2003 with a foldable and compact design. Equipped with a front-lit LCD screen, it was possible to play not only Game Boy Advance software, but also Game Boy and Game Boy Color software.

Kando: From the time Pikmin 2 was being developed, we had discussions within the team about adding elements that would appeal to the parents’ generation. It would be nice if parents and children could have conversations like, “Mom, Dad, what is this?” I used to have one of those years ago. Want to know how I played?

Hiramukai: I hope you will enjoy the “Treasure Catalog” where you can see explanations of the treasures you have collected, and the “Picropedia” where you can see the creatures in detail.

Listening to everyone’s stories, I can really feel their desire to let people feel the presence of Pikmin in their daily lives. Now I would like to ask Mr. Miyamoto a question. What is Pikmin to you?

Miyamoto: I’ve always said that the world and characters of Pikmin games stand out, and I think it’s an interesting game genre. Furthermore, I want people to realize that Pikmin are not just imaginary creatures, but that they exist all around us. Pikmin has no age or nationality. As a creature that exists somewhere on the earth, it has a unique presence. Not so with Mario. We know he’s Italian in the movie, but he lives in Mario’s world, so you can’t bump into him walking down the street. (laughs) In fact, I think Pikmin is Nintendo’s most global character. Since we started the campaign over 10 years ago, we’ve been saying, “Pikmin are all around us,” and I think we’re finally starting to see Pikmin everywhere, not just in our fantasies. We want more people to know Pikmin and play Pikmin games.

Hiramukai: In that sense, I think Pikmin Bloom is a good example. I would be happy if even those who first learned about the series through “Pikmin Bloom” would be able to experience “Pikmin 4”.

Miyamoto: That’s right. I believe video games are just one world inhabited by Pikmin, and other Pikmin inhabit our reality. Currently, Pikmin can be found in Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan and Universal Studios Hollywood.

Hidden Pikmin in Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan. (Image provided by: Universal Studios Japan)

You can also purchase it at the official Nintendo store in Japan. A vase is perfect for Pikmin. (smile)

I’d be happy if Pikmin appeared in daily conversations, such as “I wonder if Blue Pikmin will come out when it rains” or “Do you think there are a lot of Pikmin at Nintendo’s headquarters?”

Speaking of which, I heard a rumor that it will appear in the movie “Super Mario Bros.”

Miyamoto: I shouldn’t talk about that… (laughs).

Kando: Well, I’ve heard of that too, but I haven’t been able to find it yet. (smile)

Miyamoto: It might be possible… Please look for it yourself.

thank you very much. I can feel Miyamoto-san’s commitment to Pikmin. Last but not least, could you please comment on how you would like Pikmin 4 to be played and what you expect from it?

Kida: I think there are many people who know the Pikmin characters but have never played the game. I think some people become fans of Pikmin because of the merchandise, but I think the charm of Pikmin is most apparent when it’s moving around in the game. In this work, the sound team also worked hard to create a sound expression that conveys its charm to the fullest. Even those who feel the threshold of mainstream Pikmin games can enjoy it just by listening to the world view and the sounds that Pikmin makes, so I hope you will feel free to play it. And while enjoying the world of Pikmin, I would be happy if you could discover the fun of Dandori before you know it.

Matoba: Actually, I also played this game many times as a test and cleared it. Not as much as Mr. Kando. He has completed 20 playthroughs. (Laughs) Normally, I feel that the test is difficult after the second lap, but this game never got boring no matter how many times I played it. I was able to advance the game while thinking, “I should try this next time.” We take pride in creating a game that can be enjoyed over and over again. I would like to add one more thing: every time you collect and complete all the treasure series, you can see a special scenery, so please do your best to collect them.

Hiramukai: Earlier, I talked about the battle between “One Pikmin” and “Two Pikmin”, but I think this is a Pikmin game that I’d like people new to the series to play for the first time. The planet where Pikmin live is a mysterious planet that shows a different side each time you visit, but this time the player visits an era where the vestiges of past civilizations remain the strongest. A lot of familiar things will appear that will make you feel more familiar with Pikmin. Even if you don’t know the previous work, you can understand the story even if you are new to the series, and the content is more enjoyable for existing fans. In fact, you can also catch a glimpse of the terrifying side of the world of Pikmin. (smile)

Kando: It’s the fourth mainline game in the series, but I’d like people who are new to it to play it. But that doesn’t mean they’ve forgotten about their existing fans. While I was testing the game, he played 20 times, and Matoba-san seems to be…a little less. (Laughs) But as a Pikmin fan myself, I can say that it’s been put together well so that people who have played previous games will be satisfied. The contents are also substantial, so it is recommended to aim for 100% clear. And then there’s a feature called the Pebble Pitcher. If someone just watching other people play the game thinks it sounds interesting, they can pick up a Joy-Con controller, join the action, and cause a bit of chaos. Parents, I hope you can use it to lend a hand when your child gets stuck.

Miyamoto-san, can I ask how you want to play not only “Pikmin 4” but also the “Pikmin” series as a whole?

Miyamoto: You mentioned “Pebble Pitcher” earlier, but I’d like people to play this game in their living rooms. It’s fun just to watch, so I’d be happy if dads and moms could come and play with their children. And most of all, by mastering Pikmin, you’ll learn Dandril skills that aren’t taught at school! (Laughs) Nintendo often makes games that require a little thought to progress, and The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom of Tears is an example of that. Therefore, I would like parents to not dismiss Pikmin just because it is a video game, but to enjoy it together in the living room and make it a common topic of conversation.

I’m looking forward to feeling more familiar with Pikmin than ever and enjoying dancing together in the living room. thank you very much!

