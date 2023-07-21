Meta competes with ChatGPT to release AI models for commercial use : NPR





Meta, which runs Facebook, recently entered a race among tech giants to dominate artificial intelligence.

The company makes the latest version of its large-scale language model, known as Llama 2, freely available to other companies to develop their own products. It’s an AI that appears to speak, write, and even think like a human.

A large language model collects content from the Internet and rearranges it in new ways. A similar model provides the computing power behind popular chatbots such as OpenAI’s GPT-4 and Microsoft’s Bing.

“We believe in the wisdom of crowds,” said Nick Clegg, Meta’s global president. Former UK MP Clegg described the company’s move as a “win-win situation” that would allow an “army of experts” to track how people use and deploy technology.

Other companies, fearing misuse of their technology, are also taking steps to limit its widespread use. Meta itself last month canceled plans to release an open-source version of Voicebox, which mimics the human voice, over concerns that it could be used deceptively.

However, the release of Llama 2 went ahead.

The Meta Move Isn’t “Charity”

“We’re not a charity. Giving this away for free to the majority of people who use it may sound counterintuitive, but of course it’s an expensive undertaking to build these from scratch, and it’s in our interest,” Clegg told NPR’s Steve Inskeep.

“We believe this will help revitalize or kick-start the kind of innovation flywheel that we ourselves can incorporate into our own products.

Large language models capable of answering complex questions, writing term papers, and passing exams have revitalized the tech world over the past year. This technology can also generate highly inaccurate information, referred to in the industry as ‘hallucinations’.

These tools can siphon languages ​​and ideas from the internet and write them out like humans do, but they don’t really know or understand what they’re saying. As a result, true or false information can be delivered equally persuasively.

AI Creators Issue Severe Warnings About Its Use

Experts believe this is just the beginning of potential mischief.

Potentially nefarious applications of AI have sparked dire warnings from some of the people who helped create the underlying technology decades ago.

British-Canadian computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, one of the three so-called “Godfathers of AI” who won the 2018 Turing Award, has warned about the potential for AI to be used to spread disinformation and “robot soldiers” that kill people on the battlefield.

Clegg stresses that the technology currently lacks the necessary agency and autonomy to pose an existential threat.

“There may come a day when these AI systems and models become very powerful, but we should keep them safe,” he said.

And while companies like Meta cannot rule out the possibility that the technology could be used for nefarious purposes such as fraud and disinformation, Clegg said Llama 2 actually helps prevent the spread of such unwelcome content.

Experts Say AI Models Are ‘Sword and Shield’

The AI ​​model is essentially a “sword and shield,” he explained. He believes advances in AI have reduced hate speech on Facebook to about 0.02% from a high of 50% a few years ago.

The model may have additional features that have not yet been revealed. Clegg suggested it could help credit card companies detect fraud and doctors improve diagnoses.

This technology gives companies access to powerful search capabilities without sharing data with language modelers. You can perform operations on your own computer.

“This is crazy,” said independent researcher Simon Willison. “This effectively gives us a search engine that goes far beyond what a regular search engine can do.”

Meta tries to limit potential bad guys through a usage policy that users must agree to. However, it is difficult to enforce the possibility of use. Regarding the potential for regulation, Clegg argues for regulating the use of technology rather than the technology itself.

“I don’t know if these super-large, super-intelligent models will be here in 24 months or 24 years,” he said.

“At that point, there is a perfectly valid debate, but the industry shouldn’t be allowed to decide whether it’s open source or not, and the government of the time should really decide whether it thinks it’s safe.”

A digital version of this story was edited by Halima Abdullah. The radio version was produced by Lily Kiros and edited by Olivia Hampton.

