Researchers say future AI algorithms may be able to learn like humans





Just like humans, it can be difficult for machines to retain memory. To understand why artificial agents poke holes in their own cognitive processes, electrical engineers at Ohio State University analyzed how much a process called continuous learning affects their overall performance.

Continuous learning is when a computer is trained to continuously learn a set of tasks and uses accumulated knowledge from older tasks to learn new tasks better.

But one major hurdle that scientists still need to overcome to achieve such heights is learning how to circumvent the machine learning equivalent of the process of amnesia known as catastrophic forgetting in AI agents. Neth Shroff, a prominent Ohio scholar and professor of computer science and engineering at Ohio State University, said artificial neural networks tend to lose information gained in previous tasks as they are trained on new tasks one after the other, which could become a problem as society becomes more dependent on AI systems.

As we teach new things to self-driving applications and other robotic systems, it’s important for our safety and their safety not to forget the lessons we’ve already learned, Shroff said. Our research delves into the complexities of continuous learning in these artificial neural networks and discovers insights that bridge the gap between how machines learn and how humans learn.

Just as people struggle to recall contrasting facts about similar scenarios but easily recall disparate situations, the researchers found that artificial neural networks were able to recall information better when faced with a series of diverse tasks rather than tasks that shared similar characteristics, Schroff said.

The team, which includes Ohio State University postdocs Sen Lin and Pei Jong Ju, and professors Yingbin Liang and Shroff, will present their work at the 40th International Machine Learning Conference, the flagship conference for machine learning, in Honolulu, Hawaii, this month.

Teaching an autonomous system to exhibit this kind of dynamic, lifelong learning can be challenging, but having such a capability would allow scientists to scale up their machine learning algorithms at a faster rate, as well as easily adapt to evolving environments and unforeseen circumstances. Fundamentally, the goal of these systems is to one day mimic human learning ability.

While traditional machine learning algorithms are trained on data all at once, the team’s findings show that factors such as task similarity, negative and positive correlations, and even the order in which the algorithm learns the tasks affect how long artificial networks retain specific knowledge.

For example, to optimize an algorithm’s memory, Schroff says, different tasks should be taught early in the continuous learning process. This method expands the network’s capacity for new information and subsequently improves its ability to learn more similar tasks.

Schroff said their work is particularly important because understanding the similarities between machine and human brains could pave the way for a deeper understanding of AI.

Our work ushers in a new era of intelligent machines that can learn and adapt like humans, he said.

This research was supported by the National Science Foundation and the Army Research Service.

