Google will enable developer tools to replace cookies next week





The first phase of Google’s long-running plan to deprecate third-party cookies in Chrome is nearly complete. Following the general availability of Chrome 115 on July 18th, Google announced it will begin phasing in the enablement of its Privacy Sandbox Toolkit for Chrome developers, which replaces third-party tracking cookies with privacy-preserving API alternatives.

While Google is still a few steps away from rolling out its privacy sandbox, the shipping of these APIs is an important milestone towards the company’s goal of completely phasing out third-party cookies. Google still aims to enable an opt-in test mode that allows advertisers to experiment with its sandbox tools without cookies by late 2023, and to disable third-party cookies for 1 percent of Chrome users during the first quarter of 2024. The company has set a goal of completely disabling third-party cookies by Q3 2024.

Google says this timeline is subject to change based on monitoring results. Image: Google

You can read more about Chrome 115’s new relevance and measurement APIs on the Chrome Developers blog. These include the Topics API, which classifies a user’s interests based on web usage without sharing information directly with advertisers; the Attribution Reporting API, which measures when an ad click or view leads to a conversion; and the Protected Audience API (formerly known as FLEDGE), which allows users to be shown relevant ads based on their previous interactions with advertisers.

The API will be enabled for a limited number of Chrome Developer Browser instances initially, but will gradually increase as the rollout progresses so that Google can monitor potential issues. Similarly, only a subset of Chrome developers will have all available APIs enabled during this rollout, and only a subset of the new APIs will be enabled for a small group to make it easier to detect and isolate issues with specific APIs.

Google says the process is likely to begin next week, July 24th, with about 35% of browsers expected to have the API enabled this week. The company aims to expand this to 60 percent by early August, and have the API enabled in his 99 percent of Chrome 115 browsers, coinciding with Chrome 116’s expected general availability in mid-August. At this point, Google says most of its initial limited access test groups will need to have all relevance and measurement APIs enabled, and the company says it plans to maintain only small, isolated groups without enabling all APIs.

Google originally expected to phase out third-party cookies at the end of 2023, but various onboarding issues and regulatory investigations have delayed the project. The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) previously expressed concern that the new approach could unfairly benefit the search giant’s own advertising business, and in June issued guidance for third parties testing Google’s privacy sandbox tools. Google plans to break through the CMA’s regulatory hurdles in 2022 (provided it adheres to the list of commitments Google has made to gain approval), and the company said it will continue to work closely with the CMA before taking further steps to permanently ban third-party cookies.

