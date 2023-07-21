Google pitches AI news writing tool to New York Times, Washington Post





Jeremy Moorer/Contributor/Getty Images

According to a New York Times article, Google is testing an AI tool that can create news content. According to the report, Google has demonstrated the product to executives from The New York Times, The Washington Post, and News Corp, which owns The Wall Street Journal.

Google named the product Genesis, which is an internal title. Genesis can collect information about current events and create news articles. According to The New York Times, people familiar with the tool said Google is marketing it as an aid to journalists, not as a replacement for human-written articles.

Some executives were reportedly unimpressed with the tool, believing that Google was trying to downplay the knowledge and effort required to become a journalist.

“Simply put, these tools do not and cannot replace journalists’ critical role in reporting, creating and fact-checking stories,” Google spokeswoman Jen Crider said in a statement.

Google says the AI ​​tool could help journalists generate headlines and enhance their writing style.

Some newsrooms have been using AI-generated content for years. For example, the Associated Press uses AI to automate corporate earnings reports and articles covering some sporting events. The Associated Press is also using AI technology to help transcribe audio and video from live events.

But recently, a publication that uses AI to generate articles to be peer-reviewed and written by humans has come under fire for publishing AI-generated content riddled with errors.

Journalism requires journalists to be knowledgeable and ethical in reporting the news. Generative AI tools can hallucinate or output false information, so you can’t rely on them to do the same.

Google’s Bard, the company’s competitor to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, delivered false information to some users. In its current form, hallucinations are a side effect of the technology, but news outlets wanting to maintain an honorable reputation would be hesitant to adopt it widely.

