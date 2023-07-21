Google Chrome now offers more control over syncing saved tab groups





Google Chrome is one of the most versatile browsers not only on Android but also on other operating systems as it offers platform independent synchronization. Simply sign in with the same Gmail ID on all your devices, and with syncing you can pick up where you left off, even if you’re halfway around the world. Google offers even more sync options with a new toggle to sync saved tab groups directly from the tab strip in Chrome Canary 117 for desktop.

Chrome 115, the latest stable build of the browser, already includes multiple toggles that allow you to customize what data is kept on your device and what other data is synced. These toggles are useful if you want addresses saved on one computer to be available on another, but you want your browsing history to remain separate and asynchronous. Back in January, his Chrome feature researcher @Leopeva64, who is popular on Twitter, added tab groups to his header on the tabstrip,[グループを保存]I discovered that a new toggle switch labeled was added with a sync icon next to it.

Turning this toggle on will allow certain tab groups to sync across devices signed into Chrome. Now, Leopeva64 is[設定]→[あなたと Google]→[同期]→[同期する内容の管理]It is in[保存済み]I discovered a new toggle called Tab Groups. Now you can choose whether or not to sync saved tab groups across devices.In particular, this switch[アクティブなタブ]independent of options. According to researchers, the Chromium developer was seriously considering combining syncing his group of tabs with switching existing active his tabs before his manager stepped in and made another proposal.

Now that the two toggles are separate, Chrome will be able to sync tab groups regardless of which tab is active. This means that even if your active tab isn’t set to sync across devices, you can set selected tab groups to sync individually for finding deals on Amazon, ongoing academic research, or pending work assignments. This tool is very informative and part of his 2023 design update for Chrome.

However, it is currently limited to Chrome 117 Canary users and the implementation may change by the time version 117 reaches the stable channel. It’s good to stay on top of the latest Chrome updates. Then you will be finished.

