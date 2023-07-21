Google is pitching AI tools to big news outlets, but it’s nothing to worry about





Tech giants have spent the first few months of 2023 rolling out AI chatbots, and Google has made its biggest move in the AI ​​wars by rolling out new AI-powered features to its Workspace app. For example, Gmail has a generation feature that considers older emails in threads to create email drafts. The “Help me write” tool in Google Docs is also very useful for quickly writing common texts such as job descriptions that would otherwise take a long time to complete. The search giant has now found another place to cram generative AI: the newsroom.

The New York Times reports that Google is in talks with major media organizations including The Washington Post, News Corp and The NYT itself to test AI tools for writing news articles (via The Verge). The utility, known as “Genesis,” is marketed as a personal assistant for journalists to act as a “responsible tool” in producing news content, the report said. That being said, Genesis seems very different from Bard.

Journalists enter details about current events into the system and content is automatically generated. But Google doesn’t want Genesis to be seen as a replacement for human journalists (at least for now). Rather, it is only intended to automate certain tasks and allow journalists to focus on what matters most to them. The Mountain View-based company assured the same in a tweet.

Google wants to give journalists headlines and different writing options, for example. But some executives mentioned in the report said they were uneasy because the AI ​​tools seemed to ignore the efforts human journalists and editors make to produce accurate news stories.

Google is in the early stages of exploring the idea of ​​AI-generated news content, but the idea of ​​outsourcing the editing work to an AI machine carries significant risks. This is mainly due to AI’s unreliability in ensuring accuracy.

More worryingly, Genesis could pose a threat to journalists and editors with significant editorial responsibilities. As it stands, this burgeoning technology is already wreaking havoc on newsrooms, with German tabloid Bild recently laying off hundreds of employees, citing opportunities presented by AI.

