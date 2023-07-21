A report suggests that Google’s generative AI news writing tool is undergoing testing. Is journalism under threat from AI?





Alphabet Inc.’s Google is reportedly planning to test a new tool that uses artificial intelligence to help journalists. The American tech giant plans to use a powerful technology called Large Language Model (LLM) to develop this tool, which is also the foundation of AI systems such as ChatGPT, Bing Chat and Google Bard, according to a New York Times report.

Reportedly, the main purpose of this tool is to support news writers by helping them write news articles. Google also sees it as a personal assistant for journalists.

The publication reports that Google has developed an internal tool called Genesis that aims to use current affairs data to train users to write news articles. Additionally, the technology company is said to be offering the product to major news companies, whose potential customers include News Corp, owner of The Wall Street Journal.

The tool, known as Genesis, aims to address the challenges associated with generative AI and could potentially ensure the production of accurate news stories based on real-time information, the report adds. Additionally, this AI tool has the ability to emulate an individual company’s style his sheets and his SEO practices, providing a possible solution for companies seeking such capabilities.

The report further highlights that some executives who witnessed Google’s proposal expressed dissatisfaction with the Genesis AI tool, suggesting it could detract from the value of news writing.

The report adds that the distinction between Google’s upcoming AI tool and its competitor Bard, a ChatGPT variant that can generate news articles using real-time data, remains blurred. There is speculation that Google may integrate his AI capabilities from Google News and develop a private, enterprise-grade version of his Bard. This enhanced platform will allow journalists to incorporate specific keywords to create news stories while keeping sensitive information safe. However, specific details about the exact differences between the two tools have yet to be revealed.

At this time, Google has not officially endorsed the development of the AI ​​tools mentioned.

Updated: July 20, 2023, 3:48 PM IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/ai/googles-generative-ai-news-writing-tool-undergoes-testing-suggest-report-is-journalism-under-threat-from-ai-11689843752971.html

