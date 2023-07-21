Do you have coronavirus in your home?Isolation from sick family members may not be so good, according to new study





A new study published this week in the journal eLife suggests that avoiding your spouse, children, and other family members for days while you’re sick with COVID-19 may not do you much good.

For the record, not all experts agree.

Close contact does not appear to increase risk

Researchers followed 88 adults who tested positive for COVID-19 and 252 of their household contacts in 2020 and 2021. They used proximity sensors to track how close each sick person was to other family members, how many times, and for how long over a two-week period.

When the research was completed, they came to some conclusions. Among these are that women are more than twice as likely to catch the virus, and that being obese appears to make them more likely to catch the virus.

But the most surprising thing was this discovery. Close contact does not appear to increase the chances of other family members becoming infected. Sleeping in the same room does not appear to increase risk.

How COVID-19 spreads has been a subject of debate since the pandemic began. There is no doubt that it can spread over long distances via aerosols. However, it can also be spread over a shorter range via droplets of water particles larger than an aerosol, such as droplets of saliva exhaled when a person coughs. It’s unclear how often the virus is transmitted through droplets, but it’s probably not as often as we think, the authors argue, citing research.

Given that airborne infections appeared to dominate the day, the findings underscore that increased ventilation may play an important role in reducing secondary transmission of the novel coronavirus in the home, said study senior author Stefano Tempian, an epidemiologist and associate professor at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg, South Africa, in a news release about the study.

The new coronavirus can also be transmitted through surfaces

But be careful before you pack your laptop and snacks and head back to the living room. The study focused only on airborne transmission, not other routes of transmission of the virus through objects or surfaces, Bruce Y. Lee, a professor of health policy and management at the City University of New York School of Public Health, told Fortune.

An April study published in The Lancet Microbe found that 52% of people who lived in the same household as someone with COVID-19 also became infected. When swabbed, people who had COVID-19 RNA on their hands were more likely to end up testing positive for the virus. This indicates that not only the air but also the surfaces of the home are important in the transmission of the new coronavirus.

Domestic contact does not appear to have been considered in the study, Lee said. Are you wearing a mask if you have less or more face-to-face contact? are they closing the door? how well do they clean? How often do they wash their hands?

It is worth noting that study participants generally lived in poorly ventilated homes and did not have many opportunities for social distancing in their homes. The majority live with three to five other people, and nearly half have only one or two bedrooms, the authors write.

In the same study conducted in air-conditioned, well-ventilated homes, the researchers noted that distancing could make a big difference to household transmission.

It is also worth noting that participants were infected with early, generally more severe alpha, beta, and delta variants, which did not spread as effectively as the current Omicron strain.

Official Advice on Quarantine Due to COVID-19

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends that anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 stay home for at least five days and isolate themselves from others in their home. The agency also recommends wearing high-quality masks if you must be with other people, using separate bathrooms, and using various household items such as cups, towels and dishes.

Even five days may not be enough, Lee said, citing studies showing that the virus can shed for up to 10 days or longer. The CDC’s original recommended quarantine period for 2020 was 10 days.

If you want to be safe, aim for 10 days, Lee said.

