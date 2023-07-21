



This week’s layoffs, which affect about 50 staff members in Activision Blizzard’s esports division, were expected to likely result in more layoffs as the acquisition by Microsoft is nudged closer to completion. Microsoft has demonstrated a history of outsourcing its esports business to third parties, and this trend is likely to continue. — Kevin Hitt

NASCAR has been dedicated to revitalizing gaming and esports (which started around iRacing) for nearly 14 years, and that work now benefits sanctioning bodies. NASCAR casts a broad net as part of its strategy, and has evolved over time from a pure licensing strategy to a multi-layered, multi-tiered effort. NASCAR continues his natural affiliation with iRacing, but he’s also branched out into esports through other games and organizations, as well as pushing his gaming efforts to Roblox.

Nick Rend, NASCAR’s managing director of games and esports, tells SBJ that it’s been a big year within iRacing. Although the scene suffered a slump last year, viewership figures for 2023 are up from 200% for him to 300% for him. “Like everything else happening in 2023, esports seems to be facing some sort of change or slowdown,” Lend said. “Some keys don’t see it [iRacing] KPIs. ”

iRacing events now closely mirror NASCAR’s schedule. The iRacing eNASCAR Coca-Cola Series kicked off this season at the virtual LA Coliseum. This venue is the same venue where NASCAR started in the crash just before the Daytona 500. In 2022, the inaugural live iRacing Championship will be held at his NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, and Lend said he plans to do it again this year.

Lend feels the team’s efforts are aimed at building a “community connective tissue” with NASCAR fans, some of whom may be interested in simulated racing. Many of those same fans are interested in Rocket League, a game that combines cars and soccer. In 2022, NASCAR will launch in-game digital merchandise featuring next-gen stock his cars in-game via NASCAR fans his pass. It also partnered with esports organization Gen.G to create a live show for his major Rocket League Championship Series in Boston earlier this month.

But Rend believes Roblox’s NASCAR Speed ​​Hub is perhaps the most important part of the gaming approach. Roblox’ functional metaverse allows brands to meet clearly young demos in venues where they’re already spending time and money. “We have to be everywhere,” said Lend. “The way people play games has changed a lot….Simulation He needs to get introduced to the sport while they’re young if he wants racing and esports to grow.”

Lend said NASCAR is experimenting with more creative activations, such as when wrapping cars for Rainbow Six Siege’s Charlotte Major in 2022. There are also new mobile games coming soon, as well as some important announcements in the console space. — Hunter Cook

Over 175 colleges offer esports as a club or college sport. But despite the attractive young demos in the college scene, the space didn’t get the attention it did on the professional level. Brands aren’t flocking to campus contests, and even Leahfield, the industry leader in college multimedia rights, is pulling out of esports.

However, there is still potential for growth in the long term.

Playfly Esports Vice President of Sales and Marketing Charles O’Donnell said: “There is also an opportunity for good brands looking to build lifelong relationships with their customers by leveraging college esports.”

Playfly owns and operates the NACE Starleague, the largest collegiate esports league in North America. O’Donnell added that brands need to understand exactly what they want out of a deal.

“There are also specific consumer products aimed at this kind of audience, and we fit in there,” he tells SBJ. “But there’s the next generation of consumers with disposable income. We may not be partnering with BMW today, but that doesn’t mean that this strategy doesn’t make sense for BMW. It really goes up.”

Sales around campus esports venues are another potential area for brands. Syracuse built a new esports center in the spring to coincide with a new degree in esports communication and management. Brands associated with the facility include Omen, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo and more. This facility is open to all students and esports team competitors.

But at the broader college level, more institutional support is needed from the NCAA (which has refused to regulate esports), conferences and game developers, said Ryan Dow, Senior Director of Americas/Games and Esports at Sportfive.

“For investors, college is more like the Wild West than traditional esports. While there is sporadic support from schools, the lack of significant support from the NCAA and major conferences has hampered investment in this space,” he said. Some companies are keen to host college competitions, but are handcuffed by developers. Riot Games and Psyonix are exceptions. — Kevin Hitt

Hornets Venom GT, the Charlotte team’s NBA 2K League team, has signed with Neutrik Americas, marking its first-ever sponsorship deal exclusively for an esports team. Valve is “reviewing the Counter-Strike 2 Majors and rescheduling them for 2025 and 2026,” reports Dot Esports. At the same time, the game publisher said it “welcomes proposals from tournament organizers to host these events.” Esports Insider reports that GGTech will become the official provider of Riot Games’ North American college program as part of his three-year deal. This includes the College League of Legends and College Valorant competitive seasons. Gaming headset brand HyperX has renewed its sponsorship of the Pittsburgh Knights. SBJ’s Hunter Cook points out that the esports organization (which includes the Steelers among its investors) has teams from Rainbow Six: titles like Siege, iRacing, Madden and Mortal Kombat. Riot Games will introduce player salary regulations in South Korea’s LCK, one of the company’s major League of Legends competitions, after this season, Cook said.

