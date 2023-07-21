Tech giants voluntarily pledge to develop responsible AI, including OpenAI and Google, White House announces





US tech giants such as OpenAI, Google and Microsoft have agreed to a series of voluntary safeguards to reduce the risks of artificial intelligence, the White House announced Friday. This is an early step ahead of more formal regulation, as legislators around the world scramble to develop coherent responses to navigate rapidly changing technology.

OpenAI is one of seven companies that have voluntarily consented to a series of safeguards governing AI. [+] the White House said.

Key Facts

The White House announced that it has secured voluntary commitments from seven major AI companies to support efforts to develop AI technology in a safe, secure and transparent manner.

Seven top executives from Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection AI, Meta, Microsoft and OpenAI are scheduled to meet with President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday, including Microsoft President Brad Smith, Metas Global Head Nick Clegg and Inflection AI Chief Executive Officer Mustafa Suleiman.

The companies are committed to sharing more information among themselves, governments and researchers on how they manage AI risks, investing more money in cybersecurity, and testing their AI systems through third parties after release so that any problems can be found and fixed quickly.

The two companies are also working to develop robust tools, such as watermarking mechanisms to let users know that content has been generated by AI, and to prioritize research on the social risks AI poses, such as fostering prejudice, fostering discrimination, and violating privacy.

The White House said the pledge, which the two companies will follow immediately, highlights three principles fundamental to the future of AI: security, safety and trust.

The White House said the two companies immediately agreed to honor this commitment.

what we don’t know

The White House announcement was more thematic than content, containing few specific details about what the companies would actually be expected to do. Since the plans were voluntary and the announcement did not include an enforcement mechanism, it is unclear how the White House will hold them accountable. It’s also unclear if these were the only companies approached by the White House, if absent companies may have declined to participate, and if more companies will be welcomed to participate at a later date.

what to watch out for

The White House said the voluntary efforts represent an important step towards responsible AI development, but acknowledged that they are an initial starting point for regulating the industry and do not preclude the need for centralized legislation. According to the White House, more research is underway when it comes to AI. The administration is currently developing an executive order to regulate AI and is pushing for a bipartisan bill, the statement said, though it did not provide details on what the bill would cover or when the regulation would actually be introduced.

main background

The White House has repeatedly said regulating AI is Biden’s top priority, at a time when lawmakers are desperate to create a coherent framework to guide the rapidly changing technology. Making tougher rules to curb technology has been a staple debate among lawmakers for years, but recent advances in generative AI technologies that can generate content such as images, music, text and data, and their rapid public adoption following the release of tools like OpenAIs ChatGPT last year, have made the issue even more pressing. The glacial pace of legislation contrasts with the rapid pace of technological development, with technology leaders themselves not only making promises to develop technologies safely and responsibly, but also pushing governments to regulate them. This void has been largely filled by the industry’s biggest players, raising concerns that companies with stakes in technology could be a beacon in emerging areas.

