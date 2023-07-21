Focused as a hub for resilience innovation, expanding workforce development at Aeon, more trending news in Houston





Editor’s Note: Another week has passed and it’s time to round up the top headlines of the past few days. InnovationMap’s featured Houston tech and startup news included Per Scholas expanding in Houston and a new resilience-focused manufacturing hub to be built in the East End.

Houston Health Tech Startup Announces Executives, Funding and Other Innovation News

Houston’s health tech and startup ecosystem has some breaking news to watch.Photo from Getty Images

Houston’s startup founders are moving and swinging within the local innovation ecosystem, from expanding boards to raising new grants.

In this roundup of Houston startup and innovation news, startups go crowdfunding and Houston’s hospital system takes advantage of new technology. keep reading.

$32 million resilience-focused hub to be built in Houston’s East End

A 130,000-square-foot resilience manufacturing hub is coming to Ward 2. photo houston.org

A first-of-its-kind manufacturing location in Houston designed to future-proof residential, commercial, industrial and public sector infrastructure.

The 130,000-square-foot Resilience Manufacturing Hub will house capabilities such as research and development, manufacturing and assembly of products aimed at improving the resilience of components in homes, office buildings, warehouses and other built environments.

“We are looking for products and technology solutions that can reduce the impact of disasters in the next generation by helping people not only survive but thrive in their communities,” said Richard Seline, co-founder and managing director of Houston-based Resilience Innovation Hub. The Innovation Hub is a partner of the Manufacturing Hub.

Celine said the manufacturing site will be priced at an estimated $32 million and will employ about 60 people directly. He expects the facility to create or upskill about 240 offsite jobs. keep reading.

Aeon Houston Expands Technology Talent Development Partnership with Nonprofits

A New York-based nonprofit that provides technical training has announced it will open a location in Aeon.Photo courtesy of Aeon

Houston residents can now apply to Aeon’s new tuition-free program to enhance their technical skills and knowledge.

Earlier this year, Aeon announced New York-based Perscolas as a talent development partner. And starting in October, Per Scholas will launch a 12- to 15-week technology skills training course at its Innovation Hub, Aeon announced this week.

Known as Per Scholas Houston, this new venture is backed by support from BlackRock Inc. and Comcast NBCUniversal.

According to Scholas Houston, nonprofit IT support courses will be introduced first. This program gives students the opportunity to earn the Google IT Support Professional certification and her CompTIA A+ certification. keep reading.

50 Cent’s Houston Entrepreneurship Program Ends with $500,000 Investment in Student-Founded Companies

In its second year, Curtis Jackson’s program helped student entrepreneurs in Houston. Photo courtesy of G-Unity

The 50 Cent-backed High School Entrepreneurship Program has completed its second year of operation, helping over 100 students in the Houston area develop small business plans.

Sponsored by Curtis James Jackson III, aka 50 Cent, and Horizon International Group, G-Unity Business Labs enabled participants to build their own small business from scratch. This year’s cohort included businesses ranging from Caribbean hot dog food his truck to a financial literacy course on personal finance.

In its second year, the program encouraged innovation, taught entrepreneurial high school students business acumen, and gave them the opportunity to build their dream companies. During this 28-week entrepreneurial internship program, approximately 150 students from Madison, Worthing, Yates, Cashmere, Booker T. Washington, and Wheatley High Schools learned how to turn their passionate ideas into full-fledged products they can present to investors. keep reading.

