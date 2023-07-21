Technology-Driven Innovation: SA Startups Grab Investor Attention





In a world driven by technological advances, investors are looking to tech-enabled businesses in South Africa as promising opportunities for growth and innovation. These ventures are creating exciting prospects for investors and have the potential to revolutionize entire industries, according to his Nchaupe Khaole, Chief Investment Officer of Mineworkers Investment Company (MIC).

Kaole said South Africa alone has raised $168.6 million in funding in 2021 for tech companies and start-ups alone, highlighting the huge amount of money already flowing into the tech sector.

While last year was more difficult for local businesses… this year is a big one for start-ups across Africa, with more than 600 African start-ups raising a total of $3.3 billion through 2022, up 55.1% year-on-year, pointing to the notable surge in funding experienced by African start-ups, explained Cahor.

Cahor believes the appeal of these businesses lies in their use of innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and the Internet of Things to create groundbreaking products and services.

In South Africa, many of these companies have the added advantage of being able to address the socio-economic challenges facing many, Cahor emphasized. Investments in these not only offer potentially lucrative opportunities, but also support technological advancements and the broader economy.

On education technology, Cahor noted that access to affordable, technology-driven education has increased exponentially across South Africa and the continent. [with] Personalized learning, gamification, the continued growth of online learning, augmented and virtual reality… are already driving growth and evolution.

Demand for online education and training platforms is growing as more people work and study from home, Kaole said, highlighting the growing need for innovative online learning solutions.

Emphasizing the growth of cybersecurity, Kaole said there is a growing need for cybersecurity solutions and the companies that provide them, such as cloud-based security platforms and AI-powered threat detection systems.

In the healthtech sector, Kaole predicted that telemedicine will grow exponentially and the increased use of out-of-facility devices and wearables will enable increased AI-supported remote monitoring in areas such as diagnostics and remote health management.

Similarly, fintech will continue to be a major investment driver as there are still significant constraints on access to affordable banking services across the continent, Kaole said. He said trends such as digital payments, AI, machine learning, blockchain and DLT solutions are accelerating in the fintech space.

Kaoré said growing concerns about climate change and environmental sustainability are driving demand for technologies that can reduce greenhouse gas emissions, promote renewable energy and improve resource efficiency.

Elaborating on South Africa’s energy crisis, Mr Cahor said South Africa’s current energy crisis requires not only short-term mitigation of the disruptions caused by load shedding, but long-term interventions that make the economy less susceptible to man-made disruptions, and the use of solutions that leverage technological advances to build a sustainable domestic grid.

When considering investing in a technology-enabled business, investors should look for certain key characteristics, such as the market for products and solutions, scalability, new and innovative approaches to solving real-world problems, or replicating existing solutions that have not yet been tried in the local market, Cahor advised.

Reflecting on the risks involved, Cahor warned: Many start-ups fail to get past the early stages of development, and even successful companies often face intense competition and rapidly changing market conditions.

From a global perspective, the end of the period of high liquidity and the global inflationary pressures that have existed since before 2022 have significantly dried up funding for start-ups…unrealistic growth forecasts by founders are also risks to consider.

But despite the risks, Cahor remains optimistic, saying emerging markets have potential traction… Investors could capitalize on this trend to reap big returns in the years to come.

Acceptance of technology startups

Mineworkers Investment Company embraces the potential of technology-enabled business and actively seeks partnerships with start-up companies that leverage technology to effect positive change. Kaole highlighted some of his company’s investments, including Rimlab, an online platform that facilitates learning of indigenous languages ​​for children, and Kero, Africa’s first all-in-one interactive digital library and bookstore.

In the healthtech space, Kaole continued, he backed Quro Medical, a digital-driven home hospital solution provider that allows medical professionals to treat patients remotely, and fintech investor Livestock Wealth, which enables crowdfunding of agricultural assets such as cows and macadamia nut trees, a service they call crowdfarming.

Two of our technology-based investments, Rentoza, a subscription-based platform for consumer goods, and TooMuchWifi, an ISP focused on connecting previously disadvantaged communities, don’t necessarily address socioeconomic challenges, but serve as bridges to access the digital economy for those who aren’t assimilated, Kaole noted.

