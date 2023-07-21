Decadent dairy-free innovation puts Chicago cuisine in the spotlight





July 21, 2023 — The show floor at IFT FIRST in Chicago, USA earlier this week was dotted with creamy, rich vegan alternatives to cream cheese, ice cream and custard. IFT FIRST is an annual food technology trade fair organized by the Institute of Food Technologists that promotes food improvement through research, science and technology.

In line with Innova Market Insight’s fourth top 10 trend for 2023, “Plant-Based: Unraveling New Stories,” the non-dairy category has expanded significantly into broader and mainstream applications. At the same time, it has also permeated the world of sophisticated cuisine, with some products claiming to perform better than their animal-based counterparts.

One of Synergy Flavors’ Next Wave consumer trends highlights ‘alternative living’, the mainstream acceptance of alternative foods.

The company’s marketing specialist, Alexandre Masmoto, said Gen Z consumers are particularly looking for non-dairy protein alternatives in their daily lives.

At IFT FIRST, Synergy Flavors launched a Gen Z coffee bar featuring global flavors and milky plant-based dairy, including Horchata Rice Milk Coffee and Vanilla Maple Oak Coffee with Oat Creamer, and a dairy-based Irish stout. Kraft Heinz English demonstrated their plant-based Philadelphia cream cheese in cannoli tacos featuring vegan chocolate chips.

Philadelphia Plant-Based Cream Cheese Kraft Heinz English is capitalizing on the plant-based trend following the success of its retail-available plant-based Philadelphia cream cheese.

The company showcased its plant-based cannoli taco offering with vegan chocolate chips in a cinnamon cone tortilla shell at IFT FIRST. The spread’s main ingredients include coconut oil, modified potato starch, and broad bean protein.

“We’re focused on plant-based Philadelphia cream cheese, which just won People magazine’s 2023 Food Awards for Best Plant-Based Cream Cheese,” said Julie Dwyer, senior marketing manager at Kraft Heinz English.

“We saw an opportunity to offer plant-based Philadelphia cream cheese to other food companies in terms of ingredients, especially as flexitarian diets are on the rise.”

The product is expected to hit mass sales from January 2024, and Dwyer said the company is seeking further brand partnerships with food manufacturers to boost sales.

“Our research shows that using branded ingredients such as ‘Cheesecake with Philadelphia Cream Cheese’ can increase sales by 30%, and 99% of consumers are familiar with Philadelphia brands,” she added.

Avebe, a Dutch-based potato ingredient supplier of creamy clean labels, showcased a full range of plant-based alternative dairy applications that eliminate the need for ‘unfriendly label ingredients’. Under the PerfectaSOL banner, this ingredient combines potato starch and potato protein for a wide range of plant-based dairy applications without the use of hydrocolloids in the system.

“This year we launched a plant-based ice cream with potato protein called PerfectaSOL S 300 for IFT,” said Meleknur Tüzün, global segment manager for (plant-based) dairy and cheese at Avebe.

“S 300 provides the right whiteness, emulsification and aeration for plant-based ice creams, which are very difficult to achieve in vegan ice cream applications,” she emphasizes. At the show, Ingredion showcased a “luxury” plant-based dairy alternative dessert inspired by the Middle East’s Maharabian pudding.

The PerfectaSOL range is also used in luxurious plant-based dairy applications that melt and stretch without the use of milk casein.

Culinary virtuoso Ingredion showcased a “luxury” plant-based dairy alternative dessert inspired by the Middle Eastern Maharabian pudding at the exhibition.

Ingredion’s global culinary expert, Chef Mal Haris, discovered the traditional dessert with cardamom and pistachio after befriending a chef from an Afghan restaurant.

“Once I returned home, I wanted to recreate that experience in a plant-based version. We used pea protein milk with other stabilizers and hydrocolloids to achieve the credible texture found in the original Afghan version.”

The prototype was topped with saffron carrot coulis to make the product more authentic, Harris said.

“The carrots were from the area surrounding Afghanistan, so I wanted to incorporate carrots and used a saffron-infused car puree concentrate for color contrast. I like to think of this as a vegan panna cotta.”

Better than the original? Meanwhile, Austria-based Agrana has also developed a creamy, organic, plant-based dessert that mimics the texture and mouthfeel of panna cotta without the gelatin. The dessert is made with two types of cornstarch and an oat drink and is topped with a black cherry sauce that showcases the company’s strengths in starch and fruit.

“We were inspired to create a product that could hold its shape without gelatin. We have starch that can remove gelatin and we chose panna cotta to demonstrate its ability,” says Linda Johnson, business development director at Marroquin Organic, part of the Agrana Group.

According to the company, it is the first 100% vegan and organic panna cotta. It is low in fat and has a soft texture and a slightly sweet vanilla base.

“The mouthfeel and rich consistency is captivating,” said Agrana show chef Michael Kbarewski, who prepared several concepts live at the booth. “Because it does not contain gelatin, it is more stable.”

“Gelatin is very sensitive to temperature and can start to clump and have an unstable texture. Here, the starch is water soluble, so that doesn’t occur. It melts quickly.

Kbalewski added that gelatin-based desserts need to be shaped quickly before reaching a certain temperature to avoid cracking, which can be overcome by using starch as a substitute.

Sensual Highlights Tate & Lyle demonstrated its expertise in dairy and dairy alternatives by offering a swirl of hybrid dairy and non-dairy soft serve sweetened with Dorsia Prima Allulose. The non-dairy side is coconut-based, and the dairy ingredient is flavorful ube (purple sweet potato, popular in Filipino cuisine), highlighting consumer preferences for adventurous flavors. Tate & Lyle demonstrated its expertise in both dairy and non-dairy products by offering a hybrid soft serve swirl.

Meanwhile, Edlong showcased a plant-based chocolate mousse containing Innovapro’s CP-Stabilifoam instead of traditional meringue. Edlong’s milk flavor hides CP Stabilifoam’s chickpea protein, while butterscotch and chocolate flavors enhance the sweet brown chocolate flavor within the mousse.

The Almond Board of California highlighted the benefits of nuts in non-dairy desserts with a twist on old-fashioned foods with a deconstructed dessert of the nostalgia choco taco.

Healthier Ingredients Improving plant-based dairy isn’t just about taste and texture, it’s about adding positive health benefits and removing negative health benefits. In line with this, Rocket demonstrated using pea and rice proteins in his vegan yogurt, which contains 8 g of protein. The concept included added fiber for creaminess and texture, as well as prebiotics and probiotics.

Rocket’s Americas Food and Protein Customer Technical Service Director, Anke Gold, says the company’s pea protein is an easy ingredient to work with because it dissolves easily in yogurt and lends itself well to fermentation.

Losing fat can also help you stretch your dairy alternative leg. Cargill’s Go!Drop technology, introduced during Cargill’s acquisition of Cubiq Foods, helps developers create plant-based dining experiences that are more true to the original product than other solutions on the market today.

Agrana says it’s the first 100% vegan and organic panna cotta that goes beyond plant-based. In addition to botanicals, formulators also look to real dairy ingredients for inspiration in how to make their next milk.

Perfect Day, one of the leading ‘cow-free dairy’ companies, recently launched a clarified whey protein with a clean, clear flavor and improved functionality. This precision fermentation company boasts the highest concentration of branched chain amino acids in their clear whey solution.

Another company paving the way for more nutritious dairy alternatives is TurtleTree, which uses precision fermentation to produce lactoferrin. The glycoprotein is now commonly used in infant formula in China and Japan, but it’s rare, expensive, and found in “very small amounts in milk,” explains Halim Siddiqi, a food scientist at TurtleTree.

“We are able to manufacture lactoferrin in a stable supply and hopefully at a stable price. Therefore, we aim to bring similar functional benefits to adult nutritional supplementation.”

For brands looking to put plant-based dairy nutrition on par with conventional dairy, adding lactoferrin can enhance health benefits. Siddiqi points out that lactoferrin loses most of its bioactivity during pasteurization, so there is also an opportunity in the traditional dairy category.

Missy Green, Report from IFT FIRST, Chicago, USA

To contact the editorial team, please send an email to editoria[email protected].

If you found this article valuable, you may wish to receive our newsletter. Subscribe now to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foodingredientsfirst.com/news/ift-first-decadent-dairy-free-innovation-takes-culinary-spotlight-in-chicago.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos