OpenAI, Google and Others Commit to Watermarking AI Content for Safety, White House Announces





WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) – AI companies such as OpenAI, Alphabet (GOOGL.O) and MetaPlatforms (META.O) have voluntarily committed to the White House to introduce measures such as watermarking AI-generated content to make their technology more secure, the Biden administration said on Tuesday.

The two companies, which also include Anthropic, Inflection, Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and OpenAI partner Microsoft (MSFT.O), have promised to thoroughly test their systems before releasing them and share information on how to reduce risk and invest in cybersecurity.

The move is seen as a victory for the Biden administration’s efforts to regulate technology that has experienced a boom in investment and consumer popularity.

In a blog post on Friday, Microsoft said it “welcomes the president’s leadership in rallying the tech industry to come up with concrete steps to make AI safer, more secure, and more beneficial to the public.”

Since the rapid rise of generative AI, which uses data to create new content like ChatGPT’s human-like prose, this year, lawmakers around the world have begun to consider ways to mitigate the dangers of emerging technologies to national security and the economy.

The US lags behind the EU in tackling artificial intelligence regulation. In June, EU lawmakers agreed to a set of draft rules requiring systems like ChatGPT to disclose AI-generated content, distinguish between so-called deepfake images and real images, and safeguard against illegal content.

AI (artificial intelligence) characters and robot hand miniatures in this illustration, taken June 23, 2023. Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/

U.S. Senate Majority Chuck Schumer called for a “comprehensive bill” in June to advance and ensure the protection of artificial intelligence.

Congress is considering a bill that would require disclosure of whether AI was used to create images and other content in political ads.

President Joe Biden welcomed executives from seven companies to the White House on Friday and is also working on an executive order and bipartisan bill on AI technology.

As part of that effort, the seven companies worked to develop a system that “watermarks” any form of content, including text, images, audio, and even AI-generated video, to let users know when the technology has been used.

Technologically embedded in content, this watermark will likely make it easier for users to spot deepfake images and audio that could show violence that didn’t actually happen, create better scams, or skew politicians’ photos to expose them in an unfair light.

It is unclear how the watermark will be revealed in information sharing.

The companies also pledged to focus on protecting user privacy as AI develops and ensuring the technology is not biased and used to discriminate against vulnerable groups. Other efforts include developing AI solutions to scientific problems such as medical research and climate change mitigation.

Reported by Diane Bartz of Washington and Crystal Fu of New York. Contributed by Jarrett Renshaw.Editing: Matthew Lewis and Margherita Choi

Having covered the Bosnian War, elections in Mexico and Nicaragua, Brazil, Chile, Cuba, El Salvador, Nigeria and Peru, his focus is on US antitrust, corporate regulation and legislation.

Crystal reports on venture capital and startups for Reuters. She covers Silicon Valley and beyond through the lens of money and people, with a focus on growth stage startups, technology investments and AI. She has previously covered M&A for Reuters, breaking articles on President Trump’s SPAC and Elon Musk’s Twitter funding. Previously, she reported on Amazon at Yahoo Finance, and her research into the company’s retail operations was cited by members of Congress. Crystal began her journalism career by writing about Chinese technology and politics. She has a master’s degree from New York University and enjoys matcha ice cream as much as she does at her place of work.

