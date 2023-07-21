Cathy Wood says flagship innovation fund has pulled out of China entirely





Ark Invest CEO Kathy Wood during an interview with CNBC on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on February 27, 2023.

Brendan McDiarmid | Reuters

Kathy Wood of Ark Invest said a flagship innovation fund had cut its exposure to China to zero as developing markets faced an economic slowdown.

The tech investor said her ARK Innovation ETF, which manages nearly $9 billion in assets, has pulled out of China’s revenue-generating stocks amid a market downturn as it consolidates its portfolio towards favorite stocks like Tesla, Coinbase, Roku and Zoom.

“As we always do in a bear market, we have concentrated our strategy on the most conviction stocks, and Chinese stocks in particular have been rolling out in the process of concentration, so we no longer have exposure to China, at least in our core strategy,” Wood said during a pre-recorded investor webinar on Thursday.

ARKK used to own stakes in Chinese tech giant Tencent and real estate site KE Holdings. Wood said he has been impressed with China’s initial response to the pandemic, so its exposure to China and other emerging markets in 2020 has reached about 25%.

“We have been watching the fiscal and monetary policy responses of countries around the world and have been impressed by China’s restraint.

The innovation investor said he changed his attitude toward China after the government began tightening its grip on the economy by cracking down on the ultra-rich and the tech sector.

Widely backed investors said they were particularly concerned about China’s property market as the country took on a huge amount of debt after more than a decade of rapid expansion.

“It has caused about 15 years of double-digit real GDP growth…and such growth can cover a lot of sins,” Wood said. “And those crimes usually involve debt, and the real estate sector is key, and we believe China is on the verge of liquidation in this regard.”

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) still has a small stake in Chinese e-commerce firm JD.com, but has sold other Chinese companies including Pinduoduo and Tencent.

Still, Wood said he could buy back China-linked stocks as the country weathers the tough times and the market enters a new bull cycle.

“Bull markets are more diversified, especially as IPOs increase and they revisit some of the stocks they let go of in a focused strategy,” Wood said.

Her flagship fund has had a strong year so far, with stocks rebounding from heavy losses from rising interest rates. ARKK will rise by more than 50% in 2023.

