OpenAI, Google and Others Sign White House Pledge on AI Risks

The White House announced on Friday that seven of the most influential companies building artificial intelligence have agreed to a voluntary pledge to de-risk emerging technologies, further implicating the Biden administration in the debate over rising AI regulation.

Companies including Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, and Chat GPT maker OpenAI have committed to allowing independent security experts to test their systems before they are released to the public, and to sharing data on the system’s safety with governments and academics.

The companies also pledged to develop a system to warn the public when images, videos and text are created by artificial intelligence (a technique known as watermarking).

In addition to tech giants, several startups at the forefront of AI development have signed the pledge, including Anthropic and Inflection. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is the owner of The Washington Post. Interim CEO Patti Stonecifer is on Amazon’s board of directors.)

White House hints at support for AI bill

Some of the signatories have already publicly agreed to actions similar to those in the White House pledge. Before OpenAI widely deployed his GPT-4 system, it invited a team of outside experts to conduct exercises, a process known as red teaming. Google has already said in a blog post that it is developing watermarking, and companies and policy makers tout it as a way to address concerns that AI could overfeed them with false information.

The pledge marks President Biden’s most significant action yet to address the threat of AI, which could intensify fraud and pose new security threats to consumers’ personal data. A senior White House official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the pledge, said the deal would raise standards across the industry.

This will push the boundaries of what companies can do and raise the bar for AI safety, security and reliability, said the official.

The White House suggested this was just the beginning of research on artificial intelligence. The administration has also developed an executive order focused on AI, supporting Congress’ efforts to develop bipartisan legislation to regulate the technology.

President Biden is scheduled to speak on AI on Friday afternoon, and top executives from participating companies will meet with the White House. Attendees included Microsoft President Brad Smith, Inflection AI CEO Mustafa Suleiman, and Meta’s President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg.

White House officials gave few specific details about the order or when it will be issued. The administration is reviewing the role of AI across government agencies, and the role of AI is a top priority for Biden, the person said.

ChatGPT CEO Warns Congress That AI Could Harm The World

Despite widespread concerns over the tech sector’s growing power and influence, Congress has failed to pass comprehensive regulation of Silicon Valley, and the Biden administration has sought to use voluntary pledges as a stopgap measure. About two years ago, the Biden administration called on big tech companies to make public commitments to improve their cybersecurity practices at a similar White House summit.

Consumer advocacy groups welcomed the pledge but cautioned that tech companies have a tumultuous history of upholding their commitment to safety and security.

As history shows, many tech companies have not actually acted on their voluntary pledge to act responsibly and support strong regulation, Jim Steyer, founder and CEO of advocacy group Common Sense Media, said in a statement.

Tech executives reiterated their commitment to the White House in statements and blog posts Friday morning. Anna Makanju, vice president of global affairs at OpenAIs, said the pledge contributes to concrete and concrete practices in the global debate around AI law. Amazon spokesman Tim Doyle said the company is committed to working with the White House and other policymakers to advance responsible AI.

The White House announcement follows a recent flurry of meetings between Biden and Vice President Harris with top tech executives, researchers, consumer advocacy groups and civil liberties groups on AI.

Biden meets with tech commentators on AI

White House officials said the administration is coordinating heavily with Congress on AI.

These commitments do not change the need for legislative action, officials said. The official said this would include privacy laws that the administration claims are necessary as AI develops.

But Congress has a number of different proposals to regulate AI, and major bipartisan measures are probably months away. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (New York) formed a bipartisan group to work on the AI ​​bill and spent the summer seeking briefings with top AI experts.

In a statement on Friday, Mr. Schumer said he would work closely with the Biden administration and build on its actions. He said the recently introduced AI framework strengthens and expands on the president’s promises.

To maintain our lead, capitalize on our potential, and effectively address the challenges of AI, we need legislation to build and scale the actions President Biden is taking today, he said.

FTC Investigates OpenAI Over Data Breach and ChatGPT Inaccuracies

Meanwhile, government agencies are looking at ways to use existing laws to regulate artificial intelligence. The US Federal Trade Commission has launched an extensive investigation into ChatGPT, requiring the company to provide documentation regarding its product data security practices and the number of times it has made false statements.

