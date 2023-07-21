Innovation Sleep Technologies Aims for Las Vegas as Debut Market





Peters, Missouri A new adjustable bed base company will join the exhibitors at the Las Vegas Market as Innovative Sleep Technologies makes its official market debut this summer.

The company, founded late last year by industry veterans President John Schulte and President Sven Knabe, imports bed bases and other sleep products manufactured through co-owner Mays Mobel, a global designer and manufacturer of adjustable bases and platform beds in Europe and Asia.

Shown alongside Ventius International/SFX Sleep at B-1328, Innovative Sleep Technologies features five adjustable bases from the Essential and Premiere collections, a patented elevation kit accessory compatible with many beds for enhanced sleep benefits, and an upholstered adjustable base with storage.

Innovative Sleep Technologies brings a new brand to the residential market called Symphony Sleep. Behind it is his more than 100 years of expertise in the development, engineering and marketing of adjustable bases and a global network for sourcing the highest quality materials and components for all of our bedding products, Schulte said.

Prior to founding the new company, Mr. Schulte worked for Glideaway for 27 years, during which time he was involved in product design and procurement and helped develop the company’s multinational procurement program. Prior to merging with Rize, he served as Vice President of Product Development, Procurement and Strategic Planning.

Knabes’ experience includes holding top management roles for a number of German manufacturers of residential and home care furniture. He also has a background in German engineering, international sales of motion furniture and bedding technology.

German-owned Meise Mobel has factories in Jiaxing, China and Bosnia, Herzegovina, and its roots go back a century. The company has been a decades-long partner of Glideaway in designing and manufacturing adjustable bases.

