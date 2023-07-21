Get hands-on with Google’s Pixel Fold smartphone





In May, Google announced its first foldable smartphone, the Pixel Fold. We picked up the Pixel Fold and wanted to see how it compares to Apple’s latest iPhone.

The Pixel Fold’s display size is 7.6 inches when unfolded, but when folded, the cover display measures 5.8 inches. Both displays feature refresh rates up to 120Hz, just like the latest Pro iPhones. It has a strong hinge that works at any angle and there is no gap in the hinge when closed.

As for size, the Pixel Fold is the perfect size for everyday use when folded thanks to the cover screen, which is the same size as the iPhone X for reference. At 7.6 inches unfolded, it’s bigger than any smartphone and smaller than an iPad mini, so it’s a nice middle size, not too small, not too big.

Inside is a Google Tensor G2 processor, Google’s processor similar to the Apple-designed A-series chips. With 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a 4821mAh battery, the hardware isn’t too far off from what Apple offers. On the software side, Google is working on Android for foldable phones, but it’s notable that not all developers have adapted their Android apps to the form factor.

Google had the same 48MP rear camera as Apple’s 14 Pro and Pro Max, which was fine, but not great. It also has a 10.8-megapixel telephoto and ultra-wide-angle camera, as well as a 9.5-megapixel front-facing camera and an 8-megapixel inner camera.

There are rumors that Apple is experimenting with foldable smartphone technology, but so far no development of such a device has progressed past the early prototyping stages. No word on when Apple will launch a foldable “iPhone,” but with the launch of the Pixel Fold, all major Android makers are now offering foldable smartphones.

At $1,800, the Pixel Fold is significantly more expensive than Apple’s offerings. Soaring prices for foldable devices may be one reason Apple hasn’t entered the market yet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2023/07/21/hands-on-with-googles-pixel-fold-smartphone/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos