Austin-founded tech company moves to Richardson

Austin Circuit Design, a global design and procurement firm, has moved its headquarters to the Richardson Innovation Quarter, known for its pioneering innovation and technology.

The 17-employee company has moved from Garland to a new 7,600 square foot office space at 1850 North Greenville Avenue, also known as Campbell Square, owned by Maverick Commercial Real Estate.

Mark Cottam, chief operating officer of Austin Circuit Design, said in an interview with the Dallas Business Journal that the company has grown beyond Garland’s space.

We were really looking for an environment that suited our type of business, he said. We knew Richardson well about his IQ, the types of businesses here, and the support that both the City of Richardson and the Chamber of Commerce have been providing.

Cottam said proximity to the University of Texas at Dallas, which emphasizes engineering and design, also played a large part in the decision to move.

Before the move, Austin Circuit Design didn’t have room for five new hires, he added.

Richardson City Manager Don Magner expressed his excitement about ACD joining Richardson IQ, highlighting the company’s innovative global reach.

“We are very pleased to welcome ACD to Richardson IQ,” Magner said in a prepared statement. This already makes him join The IQ and the many dynamic tech companies, entrepreneurs and researchers who are based in Richardson. We look forward to supporting ACD’s future success and transformative solutions as it continues to emerge from the fast-growing innovation district, as many other companies do.

Cottam said the city of Richardson sponsored ACD with first-year membership in the Chamber of Commerce as an incentive for the company’s move, but said the move did not include any other financial incentives. Cottam added that the biggest incentive for the company is the support the city provides through networking opportunities, conferences and memberships.

ACD is a full service advanced design firm specializing in mechanical, industrial, hardware and software design, sourcing and manufacturing. Originally founded in Austin in 1985, it was acquired by Chairman Michael Tieu and CEO Min Nguyen in 2015 before moving to Garland.

“We have a sister company called National Circuit Assembly, NCA, which is a manufacturing facility,” Cottam explained. “They are so-called contract manufacturers. They take the board we design and turn it into a physical product.”

Initially, he said it made sense to be co-located with the NCA. But with the company’s growth, Cottam said Austin Circuit Design needed to be located in a more technology- and innovation-focused district. The move will enable ACD to achieve continued growth, innovation and customer satisfaction, he said.

The Richardson Innovation Quarter sits on 1,200 acres and is one of Texas’ premier technology and entrepreneurship hubs. Often referred to as Richardson IQ, the district is home to technology and telecommunications companies such as Argo Data, Digital Realty, Ericsson, Honeywell, id Software, Raytheon, Siemens, Verizon, as well as a variety of smaller nano and technology businesses.

Cottam said he envisions the company hiring 10 or more new employees within the next year, based on existing projects ACD is working on.

“Our plan is very strategic,” he said in an interview with Business Journal. “This is based on continuously working with our existing partners/customers, growing our business with them and bringing in additional partners. We are very active both locally and nationally in working with different customers and bringing in new customers. That is why we are focused on developing new businesses.”

Cottam said the deal for the space is a three-year lease with a three-year extension option.

In addition to its Richardson location, ACD also has operations in Atlanta. Fort Lauderdale, Florida. San Jose, California. And markets in Vietnam, China and Malaysia.

