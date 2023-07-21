Schumer touts New York as innovation hub, wants AI guardrails





Similar to Austin’s recent popularity as a startup hub, in New York, academic, government and corporate partners are working together to further the state’s status as a hub for innovation. The next step is to incorporate more artificial intelligence (AI) into our New York tech center.

In a speech at IBM’s event “Conversations with Senator Chuck Schumer,” the Senate Majority Leader further elaborated on the bipartisan SAFE innovation framework on AI and spoke of his vision of establishing an innovation hub in New York to test AI technologies. SAFE stands for security, accountability, protection of foundations, and accountability.

Schumer said New York will play a leading role in what the AI ​​framework will look like. we look to us.

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna said in a speech at IBM’s New York City Innovation Studio on Monday that businesses, like governments, have a role to play.

Tech and academia showcase New York’s innovation hub

Krishna noted that State University of New York, such as State University of New York at Albany, is part of New York’s Center for Technology Innovation, along with community colleges.

Innovation hubs are also located at educational institutions such as New York Institute of Technology and Cornell Institute of Technology on Roosevelt Island, New York City.

Schumer pointed to Syracuse-area Micron Technology as a key player in the New York technology center. This hub also includes his IBM campus in Yorktown Heights, New York.

In his speech, Schumer highlighted the innovation efforts that took place in New York after CHIPS and the Science Act were passed in 2022. Micron Technology announced a $100 billion investment to build a megafab semiconductor manufacturing facility in Clay, New York.

Schumer said it would be the largest memory chip factory in the United States and possibly the world.

Meanwhile, according to Schumer, Albany, New York, is moving closer to becoming a major hub for semiconductor research and development.

If you can bring the National Semiconductor Technology Center there, it’s quite possible, he said.

A public-private consortium of governments, businesses and educational institutions, NSTC will be an innovation hub for semiconductor technology. Schumer points out that ASML and Tokyo Electron are also located in upstate New York.

Additionally, GlobalFoundries was able to move its headquarters to Saratoga County, New York, and build a second semiconductor fab, Schumer added. GlobalFoundries employs about 2,500 people in Malta, New York, where he has invested more than $15 billion, the company reported.

My goal and dream is to make New York and upstate New York one of the world’s leading centers for high-end manufacturing and semiconductor manufacturing. [we are] “We’re well on our way in that direction,” Schumer said. Many other companies are also based here.

According to the July 2022 “New York New Jobs Engine” report released by the Center for an Urban Future and Tech: NYC, a technology industry group, tech jobs in New York City increased by 114,000 over the decade, from 80,020 in 2010 to 193,929 in December 2021.

As of July 19, Tech:NYC has 5,347 job postings at 716 member companies.

Julie Samuels, president and executive director of Tech:NYC, told an audience at an IBM event why I’m so bullish on New York and AI is because the tools companies like IBM are building will inevitably mimic other industries. And it all happens here.

Expanding innovation hubs with AI

Schumer said AI is the next frontier at New York’s Innovation Center. This includes AI research and development and job creation. New York will have about 13% of the US AI workforce as of 2020, according to NYC.gov.

That’s more than double our share of the population, Schumer said. This gives him a significant edge in becoming one of the leading AI hubs in the United States, and the ripple effect on the entire New York economy, including finance, advertising, education, and healthcare, could be immeasurable.

Schumer noted that IBM’s Thomas J. Watson Research Center in Yorktown Heights, New York, forms a key part of New York’s AI innovation hub.

Schumer said they are shaping the future of AI through scientific breakthroughs and foundational models.

Krishna said IBM is working with Tech:NYC to help build a talent pool of tech talent in the state.

We want to leverage Tech:NYC to actually work with other startups and other businesses in the region to advance our goals, Krishna said in an interview. So this is more about cooperation. It’s not a business advantage for us per se, but we benefit from having a talent pool and a vibrant ecosystem.

Krishna said a key part of IBM’s role will focus on cybersecurity skills training. Meanwhile, Samuels said Tech:NYC sees IBM playing a leading role in its innovation hub.

IBM is a member of Tech:NYC, you know, it’s part of the workings of the ecosystem, and part of the workings of Tech:NYC is that big companies are so committed, not only financially, but also as mentors, to help nurture the next generation of entrepreneurs, Samuels told InformationWeek.

Advancing AI guardrails while fostering innovation

At the IBM event, Schumer discussed the SAFE Innovation Framework, calling for it to encourage rather than stifle innovation and fair competition. But he also advocates guardrails to protect a company’s intellectual property.

This fall, Schumer will co-host at least nine AI Insights Forums with a bipartisan group that also includes Senators Martin Heinrich (DN.M.), Senators Mike Rounds (RS.D.), and Senators Todd Young (R-Ind.). Areas of focus include copyright, intellectual property and liability. High-risk AI applications and bias. international security; and privacy.

Schumer said congressional hearings would not work.

Schumer said the federal government needs to play an active role in the AI ​​debate because the private sector cannot protect the industry from the bad guys, both domestic and foreign. As the government considers his AI role, Schumer said, plain and simple, innovation must be the North Star.

Krishna told InformationWeek that IBM is supporting Schumer’s efforts to foster innovation while putting in place guardrails.

On today’s particular topic of AI and regulation, Krishna said we strongly believe in Senator Schumer’s message: how to foster innovation while putting guardrails in place because stopping innovation is the worst thing in the world. Having only a few companies and a few algorithms control artificial intelligence does nothing.

Going forward, guardrails will need to not only deter malicious activity, but protect AI innovation, Schumer said.

If AI innovation isn’t done safely and without proper guardrails in place, it can stifle innovation or stop it altogether, Schumer said.

Samuels said New York could become a center of AI experimentation to balance innovation and safety.

We need to come up with a framework that allows technology to help companies build and grow here, but at the same time with safe and responsible use in mind, Samuels said. We’re cautiously optimistic that Congress can do this at the national level, and we don’t think many states will end up with a patchwork of regulations.

According to Krishna, New York is playing a big role in shaping what the future of AI regulation will look like.

Here in New York City and New York State, I think there’s a lot of innovation in the use cases that’s going to happen, whether it’s financial, government or tech companies, so we all have an obligation to really play a role in shaping what regulation will look like, Krishna said.

