



What’s the state of the tech industry in Indiana? As the world continues to move inexorably into the 4th Industrial Age, Hoosier is more than good news, with thousands of new high-impact tech jobs being hired or created. Tech companies and jobs have already contributed more than $16.4 billion to the Hoosier economy. His CompTIA report now estimates the median wage in this industry to be over $77,000 a year, a significant increase over median Hoosier salaries for other types of jobs.

What are the challenges in all this good news? Demand is growing. The state urgently needs more tech workers and upskilling the existing tech workforce to fill current and new jobs. And this spans all sectors, from business to government to academia to nonprofits.

How will this be achieved, especially as competition for tech workers remains fierce across the United States?

At Smithville, the entire industry recognizes this demand. Indiana’s diverse strategic initiatives to drive technology growth are also fueling high demand for gigabit-level reliable internet capacity.

Evidence that Indiana’s tech sector is going from strength to strength can be seen from the emerging hard-tech Indiana Corridor to West Lafayette’s Purdue Research Park, Westgate @ Crane Technology Park near the $2 billion NSWC crane facility, Fisher’s Indiana IoT Lab, Bloomington at the Mill’s Innovation Hub, Indy’s 16 Tech, Evansville’s Innovation Point, Vincennes’ Pantheon, and the Northeast Indiana Innovation Center in Indiana. appearing in a wide range. There are many others in the state, including Fort Wayne. Like other cities, Smithville is privileged to offer high-speed Internet services that connect many of these innovation centers to key strategic opportunities.

As more Indiana businesses integrate automation and advanced data collection and analytics, we can see a full-blown digital transformation permeating many Hoosier industries, including agribusiness. Many articles have been written recently about AI, cloud computing advances, data analytics, and cybersecurity. Key takeaway? In many ways, every company is a technology company.

To accommodate all of this, Indiana must step up its efforts to close the skills gap and train new workers. Each year, we graduate hundreds of tech talent professionals, including coveted engineers, data scientists, cybersecurity specialists, and more. The state must continue to strengthen its current efforts to create 21st century quality places throughout Indiana to attract and retain these graduates and other workforce professionals.

Indiana requires effective completion of data analysis, statistical modeling, machine learning, and predictive modeling professionals, as well as experienced programmers and software developers. Purdue University in West Lafayette and the emerging Westgate One campus in Davis County (along with NSWC cranes and several technology companies) have taken leadership roles in semiconductor, microelectronics, and hypersonic development. Indiana has been very successful in building the Software-as-Service (SaaS) industry and, as mentioned earlier, is heavily committed to developing the hard-tech sector in high-tech manufacturing.

New initiatives by Hoosier-based manufacturing and development leaders, including Cummins, COOK Group, Steel Dynamics, Corteva, Zimmer, Berry Global, Masterbrand, Allison Transmission and Hillenbrand, all address this workforce upskilling challenge. A can-do approach pervades new industry-academia collaborations among the likes of Purdue, Indiana, Rose-Hulman, Ball State University, University of Southern Indiana, Vincennes University, and Ivey Institute of Technology. These institutions also help drive a much-needed commitment to continuous learning, setting high standards for developing Hoosier’s workforce and providing companies with the necessary human capital.

But more needs to be done.

As Dennis Trinkle, Senior Vice President of People, Strategy and Partnerships at TechPoints, recently explained: Focusing on non-traditional channels for developing and retaining talent with skills and competencies acquired through certifications and experience, we must double down on attracting thousands of students to study at the best universities. why? Trinkle continued: Great work awaits now and in the future. It’s a matter of helping the Hoosiers set themselves up for success in that field.

The definition of work and where workers make their craft has changed dramatically in many ways. It’s no secret that many Hoosier companies continue to view telecommuting as an option, especially for high-tech applications that don’t require on-site manufacturing or physical installation. Remote work and remote learning reinforce the need for readily available, reliable, and fast internet connectivity.

Our broadband industry reflects an evolving transformation into the Fourth Industrial Revolution. As high-speed broadband becomes more prevalent, consumers expect powerful smart technology to be available in conjunction with their Internet connection. We are committed to meeting this expectation with the Smithville Smart initiative.

This smart connection helps meet the demand of technical professionals through continuous learning opportunities. To grow a competitive workforce, even professionals with several years of experience need to stay up to date with the latest trends, advancements and technologies. Purdue and Indiana Universities, IvyTech campuses across Indiana, multi-county organizations like Radius Indiana, Northeast Indiana Regional Partnerships, Regional Opportunity Initiatives, and many others are challenging and making a difference.

With a focus on continuous improvement, it is recognized that today’s in-demand skills can quickly become obsolete, especially as businesses adopt new AI-based technologies.

Concerns about privacy issues will also drive new kinds of technology. European countries already have GDPR standards for privacy across borders. More than 20 states have adopted new legal privacy standards protecting the collection and use of consumer and personal data, and more are expected, especially at the federal level.

Tech professionals are in high demand, but the good news includes the fact that Indiana leadership recognizes the need for workforce transformation and what Hoosier needs to achieve that goal. Human resource development has never been more important than it is now.

Technology transformation is inherently fast-paced. Now is the time to do what we can to make Indiana a true innovation state.

Karen McCarty is vice president of Smithville, Indiana’s largest privately held telecommunications company and one of the nation’s top 100 broadband companies.

