Biden Administration Announces Seven AI Companies Agree To Safeguards





The White House announced Friday that seven of the nation’s largest AI companies have agreed to voluntary safeguards on technology development, pledging to manage the risks of new tools despite the competition for artificial intelligence potential.

Amazon, Anthropic, Google, Inflection, Meta, Microsoft and OpenAI will formally announce their commitment to new standards in the areas of safety, security and trust during a meeting with President Biden at the White House on Friday afternoon.

The announcement comes as the companies race for versions of AI that offer powerful new ways to create text, photos, music and videos without human input. But leaps in technology have raised concerns about the spread of disinformation and compelling warnings about the dangers of extinction that accompany the evolution of self-aware computers.

As the U.S. government and governments around the world scramble to put in place legal and regulatory frameworks for the development of artificial intelligence, voluntary safeguards are only early interim measures. They reflect the urgency of the Biden administration and lawmakers to keep up with rapidly evolving technology, even as lawmakers struggle to regulate social media and other technologies.

The White House did not provide details of an upcoming executive order that would address a larger issue: how it would control the ability of China and other competitors to obtain new artificial intelligence programs and the components used to develop them.

This includes new restrictions on advanced semiconductors and restrictions on the export of large language models. A lot of hard-to-control software is compressed to fit on a thumb drive.

The executive order is likely to draw more backlash from the industry than Friday’s voluntary promises, and experts said it was already reflected in the practices of the companies involved. This promise does not stifle the plans of AI companies or hinder the development of the technology. And because it is a voluntary initiative, it is not enforced by government regulators.

“We are delighted to be working with other companies in this space on this voluntary initiative,” Nick Clegg, global president of Facebook parent company Meta, said in a statement. These are important first steps to ensure we have responsible guardrails for AI and create a model for other governments to follow.

As part of the safeguards, the companies have agreed to:

Security testing of AI products. Some are done by independent experts who share information about their products with governments and others seeking to manage technology risks.

Ensure consumers can identify AI-generated content by implementing watermarks or other means of identifying generated content.

Periodically and publicly report system capabilities and limitations, including evidence of security risks and bias.

Deploy advanced artificial intelligence tools to tackle society’s greatest challenges, such as treating cancer or fighting climate change.

Conducted research on the risks of prejudice, discrimination, and invasion of privacy due to the spread of AI tools.

In a statement announcing the deal, the Biden administration said companies must ensure innovation does not compromise the rights and security of Americans.

Companies developing these emerging technologies have a responsibility to ensure the safety of their products, the government said in a statement.

Brad Smith, Microsoft president and one of the executives who attended the White House meeting, said the company supports voluntary safeguards.

Smith said the White House’s pledge to act quickly lays the groundwork to ensure AI promises come to fruition ahead of risks.

Anna Makanju, Vice President of Global Affairs at OpenAI, described the announcement as part of an ongoing collaboration with governments, civil society organizations and other groups around the world to advance AI governance.

For companies, the criteria outlined on Friday serve two purposes. One is efforts to block or shape legislative and regulatory moves through self-regulation, and the other is a signal that companies are thoughtfully and proactively engaging with this new technology.

However, the rules agreed upon by the two companies are primarily least common denominators and may be interpreted differently by different companies. For example, these companies commit to rigorous cybersecurity regarding the data and code used to create the language models used to develop generative AI programs. But there is no specificity as to what that means, and companies will be interested in protecting their intellectual property anyway.

And even the most cautious companies are vulnerable. Microsoft, one of the companies that attended the White House event with Mr. Biden, scrambled last week to counter a Chinese government organization’s hack of the private emails of U.S. officials who traded with China. It appears that China either stole the private key owned by Microsoft or obtained it in some other way. This private key is the key to authenticating email, one of the company’s most closely guarded codes.

As a result, the deal is unlikely to delay efforts to pass legislation and impose regulations on emerging technologies.

Paul Barrett, deputy director of the New York University Stern Center for Business and Human Rights, said more needs to be done to protect ourselves from the dangers artificial intelligence poses to society.

Barrett said in a statement that because the voluntary initiative announced today is non-enforceable, it is important that Congress work with the White House to quickly enact legislation that seeks greater transparency, privacy protection, and enhanced research on the broader risks posed by generative AI.

European regulators are set to introduce AI laws later this year, prompting many companies to encourage U.S. regulations. Lawmakers have introduced bills that would include licensing AI companies to publish their technology, creating federal agencies to oversee the industry, and data privacy requirements. But lawmakers are far from agreeing on the rules and are rushing to educate them about technology.

Lawmakers are wrestling with how to deal with the rise of AI technology, with some focusing on the risks to consumers and others deeply concerned about falling behind their rivals, particularly China, in the race for dominance in the field.

The House Select Committee on Strategic Competition with China sent a bipartisan letter to U.S.-based venture capital firms this week demanding liquidation for investments in Chinese AI and semiconductor companies. The letters come as various House and Senate committees have spent months asking some of the AI ​​industry’s most influential entrepreneurs and commentators about what legislative guardrails and incentives Congress should consider.

Many of these witnesses, including Sam Altman of San Francisco-based startup OpenAI, have urged lawmakers to regulate the AI ​​industry, saying the new technology could cause undue harm. But Congress has been slow to introduce the regulation, and many lawmakers still struggle to understand what exactly AI technology is.

In an attempt to increase lawmakers’ understanding, New York Democratic Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer launched a series of listening sessions for lawmakers this summer, hearing from government officials and experts about the benefits and dangers of artificial intelligence across a range of fields.

Schumer is also preparing a Senate amendment to this year’s Defense Authorization Act to encourage DoD officials to report potential problems with AI tools through a bug bounty program, commission a DoD report on how to improve AI data sharing, and improve reporting on AI in the financial services industry.

Karoun Demirjian contributed a report from Washington.

