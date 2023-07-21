Oppenheimer biographer backs US bill to ban use of AI in nuclear launches | Book





Oppenheimer, a biographer whose Pulitzer Prize-winning book inspired a new film, has endorsed attempts by U.S. senators to ban the use of artificial intelligence in the launch of nuclear weapons.

American Prometheus author Kai Byrd said in a statement reported by Politico that humanity must always maintain sole control of nuclear weapons.

This technology is too dangerous to gamble on. The bill would send a strong signal to the world that the United States would never take the reckless step of automating nuclear command and control.

Byrd met in Washington on Thursday with Democratic Massachusetts Senator Ed Markey, who is seeking to add an AI nuclear clause to the main defense spending bill.

According to Politico, Markey was a friend of the late Tufts University professor Martin J. Sherwin, who co-authored The Birds.

A spokesperson for the senator told Politico that Mr. Markey and Mr. Byrd shared mutual concerns about the proliferation of artificial intelligence in unguarded national security and defense, and the risks of nuclear weapons use in South Asia and elsewhere.

They also discussed how to raise awareness of nuclear issues among the younger generation.

J. Robert Oppenheimer was a driving force behind the development of the atomic bomb in the United States towards the end of World War II.

Byrd and Sherwin’s book is the inspiration for Christopher Nolan’s summer blockbuster Oppenheimer, which stars Cillian Murphy in the title role.

The film will be released in the United States on Friday in competition with the popular Barbie doll Greta Gerwigs movie about children’s dolls.

“International surveillance of nuclear weapons is possible because they are so difficult to manufacture,” Nolan told the Guardian on Friday. Oppenheimer spent $2 billion to build the first bomb, mobilizing thousands of people across America.

It is relatively easy to discover that a country is building nuclear weapons, as it is certainly difficult to manufacture them. I don’t think any of that applies to AI.

Nolan also noted that there are very strong similarities between Oppenheimer and the AI ​​experts currently seeking control of such technology.

Nolan said he wanted to talk to leading researchers in the AI ​​field and hear what they thought was an Oppenheimer moment. And they obviously want some guidance from his story as a warning about the responsibility of anyone who brings this technology to the world, and what their responsibility will be for unintended consequences.

A biography of Byrd and Sherwin was published in 2008, subtitled The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer.

In a book review for The Guardian, James Buchan paid tribute to the author’s presentation of cocktails and bugs and affairs about Oppenheimer’s existence, Oppenheimer’s appearance and dialogue, the cigarettes and pipe smoking that killed him, his famous pork pie hat and splayed gait, and all the tics and affections that students imitated and that patriots and soldiers despised.

It’s as if these authors went back to James Boswell when he said of Dr. Johnson: “Anything about a man this great is worth watching.”

