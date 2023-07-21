Google is testing an AI news writing tool





SAN FRANCISCO: Google is working with news publishers to design new AI-powered tools to help journalists report and write stories, the company announced Thursday.

The project was first reported by The New York Times, which is working with The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal to test new products.

The report, citing unnamed sources, said the tool (known internally as Genesis) was in early testing, but was so impressive that some press executives saw its features and found them “unnerving.”

A Google spokesperson said in a statement that the company is “in the early stages of exploring the idea of ​​potentially partnering with news publishers, particularly smaller publishers, to provide AI-enabled tools to assist journalists in their work.”

“Simply put, these tools are not intended to, and cannot, replace the critical role that journalists play in reporting, producing and fact-checking stories,” she added.

The company says the tool acts as a sort of co-pilot for reporters and editors by offering headlines and different writing options.

The Google project follows news of a partnership between OpenAI and The Associated Press (AP), which gave the creators of ChatGPT a license to use AP’s archives dating back to 1985 to train an AI.

“With this arrangement, OpenAI’s licensing will become part of AP’s text archives, while AP will leverage OpenAI’s technology and product expertise,” the organizations said in a joint statement last week.

The Associated Press has been using other forms of AI for nearly a decade, including automating corporate earnings reports and summarizing some sporting events.

The advent of ChatGPT last year caused a great deal of alarm in the news industry due to the app’s ability to convincingly write stories on complex topics from simple prompts in seconds.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bangkokpost.com/life/tech/2615357/google-testing-ai-news-writing-tool The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos