Self-driving car company Aurora sells stake worth $820 million





Aurora Innovation, a self-driving technology company aiming to launch a self-driving trucking business in 2024, has completed a $820 million funding round in a public offering and simultaneous public offering. The company expects the transaction to close on Friday.

The company said the stock sale will help fund Aurora from the end of next year until its commercial launch “by 2025.” Aurora said in November 2022 that it would have enough money by mid-2024. The unprofitable company has repeatedly said it needs to raise funding before launch and beyond.

A leaked memo in September 2022 revealed that Aurora CEO Chris Urmson was considering various options to preserve the company’s funding position, including spinouts, layoffs, acquisitions and, of course, salary increases. In the memo, Urmson said there was value in finding “a path to raising $300 million within the next year to add about six months to the runway.”

Aurora filed a mixed shelf proposal in April to raise $350 million.

“We have always been transparent and insisted we needed to raise more money before we could launch and monetize,” Aurora spokeswoman Rachel Chibidakis told TechCrunch. “We expect this huge funding to help us survive the launch of our targeted self-driving trucking business from next year to 2025.”

Aurora, which has prioritized commercializing self-driving trucks, has pilot partnerships with FedEx, Packer, Schneider, Werner and Express. A spokesperson told TechCrunch that the commercial launch will have about 20 trucks operating between Dallas and Houston to transport customer cargo without a driver.

Aurora did not specify what she hopes to do with the money. The company’s prospectus is vague, saying Aurora will use the funds for “working capital and other general corporate purposes.” A portion of the funds are invested in short- and medium-term investment grade products. A portion of the proceeds may also be used to acquire or invest in additional businesses, technologies, products and assets, the company said in a filing.

The salary increase is divided into two parts. Aurora will sell 73,333,333 shares of Class A common stock at a public offering price of $3 per share, or $220 million. The company also plans to privately sell 22,222,216 shares at a price of $2.70 per share, or $600 million, according to a prospectus filed Tuesday.

The stock closed at $3.22 on Tuesday before plummeting to $2.87 in after-hours trading. Aurora shares closed Thursday at $2.92.

Aurora has not yet said when it will report second-quarter earnings, but hopes to outline its cash plans when it does. The company said in a filing that it plans to report $785 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of June 30, 2023. This figure does not include $820 million from stock sales.

The name of the investor will be revealed when the transaction closes on Friday. Aurora said only that a number of existing institutional and strategic investors participated in the funding.

