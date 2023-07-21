The secret to bringing DEVSISTERS 3D characters to life





As technology continues to advance and become more important to the creative process, the boundaries of art have come to include digital illustration, animation, motion graphics, and more. By blending the power of technology with the beauty and versatility of art, creative professionals can harness the power of making their work more real than ever before. His 5K monitor for creatives, the Samsung Electronics ViewFinity S9 sets the standard for high-definition monitors, empowering creatives to showcase their best work.

Samsung Newsroom interviewed two 3D designers from DEVSISTERS to find out how ViewFinity S9 helps bring 2D characters to life.

3D Lighting/Compositing Artist Sangyi Kim (left) and 3D General Motion Graphics Designer Sena Yoo (DEVSISTERS)

Since its establishment in 2007, DEVSISTERS has provided popular games and services centered on Cookie Run’s IP (intellectual property), such as the mobile runner game “Cookie Run: Oven Break” and the mobile RPG “Cookie Run: Kingdom”. The Cookie Run game has a total of 200 million players worldwide. In the future, DEVSISTERS plans to expand its business from mobile games to PCs, home games, VR games, TCG, animation, and licensing.

Q. Please tell us a little about yourself and your role in 3D design.

Sangyi Kim: I’m in charge of lighting, creating natural light and shadows to spotlight 3D characters and objects. It also handles compositing, combining her 3D elements and effects from various sources into one cohesive image. The lighting focuses on color expression that draws out the individuality and charm of each character.

Sena Yoo: Responsible for marketing content planning, 3D general motion graphics design and lighting for 3D based Cookie Run. My main focus is to make 3D characters converted from 2D more dynamic in stories and motion graphics.

Q. What are your recent 3D creations with the ViewFinity S9? How was your experience?

Sangyi Kim: As part of a joint project with the Incheon International Airport Corporation, we recently had the exciting opportunity to create 3D content for the Media Tower in Terminal 1 of Incheon International Airport. This content will be on display until his late August. In this project, the content was displayed on a 27-meter screen, so extreme care had to be taken. This meant that even the tiniest flaw could be very noticeable. Luckily, ViewFinity S9 allowed me to see the content, visualize how it was presented, and pinpoint the aspects that needed improvement.

Sena Yoo: The Pivot feature was helpful because I only had to flip the monitor when editing vertical videos. I was concerned about the possibility of flickering and visual artifacts when viewing content in high resolution on the media tower. But with the ViewFinity S9, we were able to see these issues upfront.

Furthermore, the smooth and delicate movements of the Cookie Run characters were essential to convey the fun and excitement of traveling at the airport. So the ViewFinity S9 was the perfect monitor for this project.

Q. What’s the difference between the ViewFinity S9 and other monitors I’ve used in the past?

Sangyi Kim: Adding bright elements such as contrast and depth is very important to make the characters more realistic. ViewFinity S9 accurately displays color and light the way they appear, ensuring smooth color gradations and avoiding the color clumps commonly found in other monitors.

Another striking feature is how the monitor accurately displays both light and dark areas of an image without distorting colors. The difference is obvious, the ViewFinity S9’s color rendition and detail are fantastic, and it’s a huge productivity boost.

Sena Yoo: ViewFinity can display the full spectrum of colors, even in bright highlights and shadows. That’s the biggest difference I’ve noticed. When applying final touches to your video, you can easily check for whiteouts1 or overly dark areas in shadowed images before exporting. I was able to see the original video before playing it in the media tower. it was very helpful.

Q. What is the most satisfying feature of ViewFinity S9?

Sena Yoo: I’m happy with the ViewFinity S9s’ 5K resolution, as lower resolutions can lose image detail. Additionally, the monitor clearly defines highlights and shadows for enhanced clarity of content.

Sangyi Kim: I like the flexibility of ViewFinity S9. The interface can be moved anywhere on the screen, giving you even more room to work. In addition, the monitor’s matte display effectively reduces light reflections and glare. Without light shielding or monitor hood, you can comfortably concentrate on your work.

Q. Are there any other features you would like to highlight?

Sangyi Kim: Many 3D designers prefer CPU rendering over GPU rendering due to its higher productivity. So they prefer to use monitors with Windows OS. However, I noticed that very few monitors support both 5K resolution and Windows OS. ViewFinity S9 is the perfect choice for 3D designers looking for compatibility with Windows OS.

Yoo Sena: At meetings, we often share materials on the screen. In the past, sharing your screen was a hassle. But with ViewFinity S9, it’s easy to share your work wirelessly on anyone’s monitor. What’s more, this monitor is an all-in-one product that offers a variety of features for your creative process.

Q. Is there anything you would like to share with designers about ViewFinity S9?

Se Na Yoo: For a designer, the monitor is a sketchbook and a paintbrush. Everything should be paper-like on the monitor. Therefore, when working in the 3D art industry, monitors and their resolutions are important factors to consider. ViewFinity S9 is an ideal partner for 3D designers as it supports ultra-high 5K resolution and improves work efficiency.

Sangyi Kim: We truly believe ViewFinity was created with designers and creative professionals in mind. Colors are accurate and the monitor is smooth and beautiful. It shines by itself. This greatly increases productivity. Can’t recommend it enough.

1 Whiteout: A phenomenon in which extremely white areas occur, making it difficult to distinguish objects or distorting perspective.

