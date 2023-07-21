OpenAI, Google watermarks AI-generated content to thwart deepfakes and misinformation





Seven companies, including OpenAI, Microsoft, Google, Meta, Amazon, Anthropic and Inflection, are working on technology to clearly watermark AI-generated content. The Biden administration hopes this will allow people to more securely share AI-generated text, video, audio and images without misleading others about the authenticity of the content.

How the watermark works is currently unknown, but it may be embedded in content so that users can trace its origin to the AI ​​tool used to generate the watermark.

Deepfakes have become an emerging concern for internet users and policy makers alike as tech companies grapple with how to address the controversial use of AI tools.

Earlier this year, a fake image of Donald Trump’s arrest was created using the image-generating software Midjourney and has since gone viral. It was clear to many that the image was fake, but Midjourney nevertheless decided to take steps to ban the user who created the image. Perhaps if watermarking had been available at the time, its user, Bellingcat founder Elliott Higgins, would not have faced such serious consequences for stating that he was simply enjoying his mid-journey, rather than being wise or trying to deceive others.

However, AI tools have other, more serious abuses, and watermarks may save some internet users from pain and strife. Earlier this year, it was reported that AI voice-generating software was used to swindle thousands of dollars, and just last month the FBI warned of the increasing use of AI-generated deepfakes in sextortion plots.

The White House said the watermark would “not only allow AI creativity to flourish, but also reduce the risk of fraud and deception.”

In a blog post, OpenAI said it had agreed to develop “robust mechanisms, including provenance and watermarking systems for audio or visual content,” and “a tool or API to determine whether certain content was created on our system.” This applies to most AI-generated content, with rare exceptions such as not watermarking the AI ​​assistant’s default voice.

advertisement

OpenAI said that “audiovisual content that is easily distinguishable from reality or that is designed to be easily recognizable as being produced by a company’s AI system, such as the default voice of an AI assistant, is outside the scope of this effort.”

In addition to watermarking, Google said it would also “integrate metadata” and introduce “other innovative technologies” to “promote trustworthy information.”

President Joe Biden will meet with tech companies today amid growing concerns over misuse of AI. This should help Biden and Congress gain key insights ahead of drafting executive orders and bipartisan legislation to regain control of rapidly advancing AI technology.

In a blog post, Microsoft praised the Biden administration for laying the “foundation to ensure that the promise of AI is delivered on ahead of the risks” and for “bringing the technology industry together to take concrete steps to make AI safer, more secure, and more beneficial to the public.”

“None of us can get AI right on our own,” says Google’s blog.

More AI safeguards promised

In addition to developing watermarks for AI-generated content, the tech company made a range of other voluntary efforts announced by the White House on Friday.

In it, the tech company agreed to conduct both internal and external testing of its AI systems prior to their release. He also said he would increase investments in cybersecurity to reduce AI risks and share information across the industry. According to the OpenAI blog, these risks include everything from AI that enables prejudice and discrimination to lowering barriers to advanced weapons development. Microsoft’s blog highlighted additional commitments the company is making to the White House, including helping develop a national registry to document high-risk AI systems.

OpenAI said that such efforts by technology companies are “an important step toward promoting meaningful and effective AI governance both in the United States and globally.” The makers of ChatGPT, GPT-4 and DALL-E 2 also pledged to “invest in research in areas that can help inform regulation, such as techniques to assess potentially dangerous features of AI models.”

Nick Clegg, president of international affairs at Meta, also echoed OpenAI, saying the tech companies’ efforts were “an important first step toward ensuring we have a responsible guardrail for AI.”

Google described the effort as “a milestone that unites the industry to ensure AI helps everyone.”

Officials quoted by the Financial Times said the White House hopes raising standards for AI will make it safer, more secure and more reliable. This is a top priority for the president and the team here, the official said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://arstechnica.com/ai/2023/07/openai-google-will-watermark-ai-generated-content-to-hinder-deepfakes-misinfo/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos