Is Your Smart TV Watching You?





Augusta, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Smart TVs are a real bargain these days, and prices keep dropping.

TVs are getting more features, brighter pictures, and more features, but the price of some TVs has dropped thousands of dollars over the last few years.

why? The reason is also the answer to the question: Are smart TVs spying on us?

So to speak, Smart TVs are watching us while we are watching TV. But not what you think. With the exception of many SAMSUNG models, most TVs don’t have cameras, but even those TVs don’t actually look at you through a camera.

The reason for the price drop is that manufacturers may sell TVs at a loss due to post-purchase monetization. That means manufacturers will continue to make money by collecting information and data and selling it to advertisers for as long as you own and use your TV.

Smart TVs track what people are watching, how long they watch certain shows, movies and sporting events, and even what they search for with their remote controls.

Let’s say you watch a lot of sports. Manufacturers share that information with advertisers, who can target specific ads that sports fans are likely to be interested in.

Ads are targeted to specific audiences, which increases the value of your ads and allows you to sell them to advertisers at a higher price. Before you worry too much, the information collected is not tied to your personal name.

But if you’re not using a VPN to hide your IP address, your IP address could be associated with every computer, device, and TV connected to your home’s WiFi or Internet connection.

As such, advertisers are very likely to target you with specific ads on social media, internet browsers, and email based on what you watch on TV.

It’s all about gathering information to sell targeted ads to people who are interested in what the advertiser is selling.

Data collection can be turned off on many TVs if TMI (Too Much Information) is shared for comfort. Go to your TV settings, look for privacy, turn off data tracking, or turn on limited tracking.

The exact wording varies by TV brand. Or, if you’re really worried, disconnecting your TV from the internet prevents information from being collected and shared.

However, your TV will lose all the features of a smart TV and will not be able to connect to streaming services.

Check your user manual to see if your TV has a camera.

