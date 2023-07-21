ATLAS Achieves Record Accuracy on Higgs Boson Mass





New results from ATLAS experiment at CERN reach unprecedented accuracy of 0.09%

In the eleven years since its discovery at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the Higgs boson has become a central tool for understanding the fundamental structure of the Universe. Accurately measuring the properties of this particular particle is one of the most powerful tools physicists need to test the Standard Model, which is currently the theory that best describes the world of particles and their interactions. At the Lepton Photon Conference this week, the ATLAS collaborators reported how they measured the mass of the Higgs boson more precisely than ever before.

The mass of the Higgs boson cannot be predicted by the standard model and must be determined by measurements. Its value determines the strength of interactions between the Higgs boson and other elementary particles and the Higgs boson itself. Accurate knowledge of this fundamental parameter is key to accurate theoretical calculations, allowing physicists to compare measurements of the properties of the Higgs boson with predictions from the Standard Model. Deviations from these predictions may indicate the existence of new or unexplained phenomena. The mass of the Higgs boson is also an important parameter that governs the evolution and stability of the vacuum of the universe.

The ATLAS-CMS collaboration has made more accurate measurements of the mass of the Higgs boson since the discovery of the particle. The new ATLAS measurement combines two results. One is the new Higgs boson mass measurement based on the analysis of the particle decaying into two high-energy photons (two-photon channel), and the other is the previous mass measurement based on the study of decay into four leptons (four-lepton channel).

A new measurement in the two-photon channel, combining analysis of the complete ATLAS dataset from runs 1 and 2 of the LHC, yields a mass of 125.22 billion electron volts (GeV) with an uncertainty of only 0.14 GeV. With an accuracy of 0.11%, this two-photon channel result is the most accurate measurement of Higgs boson mass to date from a single decay channel.

Compared to previous ATLAS measurements in this channel, the new results benefit from both the complete ATLAS Run 2 data set, which reduces the statistical uncertainty by a factor of two, and a dramatic improvement in the calibration of the photon energy measurements, which reduces the systematic uncertainty by almost a factor of four to 0.09 GeV.

Stefano Manzoni, convener of the ATLAS electron-photon calibration subgroup, said the advanced and rigorous calibration techniques used in this analysis were critical to pushing accuracy to unprecedented levels. Its development took several years and required a deep understanding of the ATLAS detector. These will also greatly benefit future analyses.

Combining this new mass measurement in the two-photon channel with previous mass measurements in the four-lepton channel, the ATLAS researchers obtained a Higgs boson mass of 125.11 GeV with an uncertainty of 0.11 GeV. With an accuracy of 0.09%, this is the most accurate measurement of this fundamental parameter to date.

This highly accurate measurement is the result of the ATLAS collaboration’s relentless investment in improving our understanding of data, said ATLAS spokesperson Andreas Hoecker. “Powerful reconstruction algorithms combined with precise calibration are the determinants of precision measurements. New measurements of the mass of the Higgs boson add increasing detail to the mapping of this important new area of ​​particle physics.”

For more information, please visit the ATLAS website.

