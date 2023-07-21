Google’s salary data leak reveals high salary for top engineers





An internal Google spreadsheet containing salary data for more than 12,000 US-based employees in 2022 has been leaked to insiders. Software engineers are the highest earners at tech giants, with a base salary of $718,000, it said.

Google uses a tier-based system of levels 2 through 11 to determine employee base salaries.

A spreadsheet released to insiders contained only data up to Level 7 employees, but showed that a Level 7 software engineer’s annual take-home pay was $718,000, not including any bonuses or stock that may have been offered as part of a compensation package.

According to leaked documents, annual bonuses for software engineers also top the list at $605,000, meaning staff with this position will earn about $1.3 million a year.

With their high salaries, Google’s Level 7 software engineers are among the top 1% of earners in the country, according to figures released last week by SmartAsset.

Insider reports that the lowest-ranking software engineer in this seat can earn between $100,000 and $375,000.

On the list of Google’s highest-paid employees, engineering managers were the second highest-paid staff member, with a base salary of $400,000.

Next, Google’s enterprise direct sales employees make $377,000 a year. A legal advisor and a sales team followed, both of which had his base salary of $320,000.

Also earning at least $300,000 are user experience designers, employees in Google’s government affairs and public policy division, research scientists, cloud salespeople, and program managers.

According to Insider’s report, the average compensation for a US-based full-time Google employee in 2022 was $279,802.

Google’s technical operations staff were the least paid, with base salaries starting at $47,000, $1,000 less than technical intern salaries at Alphabet companies.

Data scientists are right in the middle, with base salaries ranging from $120,000 to $254,000, insiders reported.

However, potential bonuses for data scientists rank second only to software engineers, indicating that staff in this position could benefit from a salary increase of up to $326,000 annually.

Despite Google paying such high salaries, none is as high as Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai’s salary, which reportedly earned a total of $226 million in 2022.

The 51-year-old Google president had a base salary of $2 million. An additional $218 million was paid out in stock compensation, and an additional $6 million was added as “other compensation” that could arise from the company’s retirement plans and personal use of company aircraft. ”

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, 51, is reportedly paid $226 million in 2022. Associated Press.

All in all, Pichai made more than 800 times the median salary of his employees, despite massive layoffs and cuts to the lavish perks employees once enjoyed.

According to SEC filings related to the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, Alphabet generated a total of $282.8 billion in revenue in 2022.

But days later, weeks into 2023, Alphabet laid off 12,000 employees. When Pichai spread the news in a memo from headquarters in Mountain View, Calif., he also told employees that immediate termination would be in place for employees in the US office.

Pichai wrote at the time that Google employees in other countries whose jobs were in jeopardy would face longer termination procedures due to local laws and practices.

Google employees were outraged after Google’s parent company Alphabet handed 12,000 employees pink slips earlier this year. The move comes just weeks after Alphabet reported more than $282.8 billion in revenue. APs

Distributing pink slips in bulk made employees feel “100% disposable,” Justin Moore, a fired employee and former Google engineering manager, said in a scathing LinkedIn post.

Moore, who worked at Google for more than 16 years, also wrote: It’s also a keen reminder that work isn’t your life, and that employers, especially faceless giants like Google, see you as 100% disposable. Live your life, not your job. ”

Dismissed employees reportedly received 16 weeks of severance pay, in addition to two weeks for each additional year at Google.

The move comes after Alphabet’s workforce surged during the pandemic from 119,000 at the end of 2019 to nearly 187,000 by the end of last year, according to recent regulatory filings.

