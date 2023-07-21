Lessons for new and experienced tech leaders from Stanford GSB alumni





Co-Founder and President of Symphony, a global software design and development company.

Getty

It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years since I was a student at Stanford Graduate School of Business (GSB). As a proud graduate (class of 2013) and now Co-Founder and President of a software design and development firm, I’m excited to share my post-graduation journey and the lessons I’ve learned along the way.

Priorities matter in life.

Most graduate business students share one common goal: graduate with an MBA. It makes life feel simpler (at least it was for me). My classmates and I spent our days immersed in our studies, fully focused on developing the skills and ideas we need to succeed as business professionals.

Life after graduation tends to be more complicated. Most of this complexity is beautiful, but when change occurs, it creates instability and uncharted territory. Learning how to prioritize is the key to success.

I like to simplify my life into four priority groups: family, friends, career and health. The order of importance of these groups rises and falls during different stages of life. This is nothing to be afraid of. that’s acceptable. Recognize trade-offs. Set your intentions about which areas of focus are currently most important and adjust the scale as needed.

I myself prioritized my career and my friends early in life. I now understand that this is why I have built a successful organization and that I no longer have to focus all my attention on continued future growth. So now in my life, I am able to put my family and children first. It’s all about balance.

Soft skills are better than hard skills.

Early in a career, people tend to focus on perfecting hard skills to prove themselves, such as how to compute models, explain charts, and read data. As he grows up, he finds his skills even more important and sometimes difficult to cultivate.

During my time in graduate school, I learned how to transition and focus on developing soft skills. We now know that our careers revolve around these kinds of skills: how we are perceived, how we influence others, and how we understand human behavior, interactions, and motivations.

One of my favorite memories from GSB was being completely immersed in the Interpersonal Dynamics class. This course has taught me to be confident, to value the personal traits that my colleagues value, and to be vulnerable to the challenges I face. This is very important for anyone leading a team or coordinating and promoting sales, fundraising, and business proposals.

Professional networking is important.

The importance of networking, especially for entrepreneurs, cannot be overemphasized. In business school, it’s important to get to know classmates, professors, and MBA candidates from other schools to ensure that you continue to learn and grow after graduation.

Our goal as entrepreneurs is to eliminate as much friction as possible. Over the course of my career, I have worked with over 25 of his founders, leading consulting firms, and PE firm partners from his GSB program. I had to demonstrate and perform to be successful, but I was already part of the GSB ecosystem and was able to make impactful connections.

Professional networking isn’t limited to industry happy hours and LinkedIn profile exchanges. Opportunities to build and maintain professional networks are ubiquitous in today’s modern workforce. Yes, innovation and technology-based hubs like San Francisco and New York City exist, but professionals don’t have to live in one of these hubs to be successful.

Again, this is an exercise in weighing your priorities, but do you think moving to Silicon Valley is feasible at this current life stage? For example, I am currently headquartered in San Francisco, but have over 500 employees in cities around the world, including Amsterdam, London, Sarajevo and Belgrade.

The bottom line is that business is still primarily person-to-person. Building relationships with people builds trust and allows you to spot break-ins that might otherwise have been more difficult. It’s about making connections that are rooted in human interaction.

As we pursue an MBA or explore other higher education routes, we are presented with a multitude of career paths, roles and industries to choose from. It’s been 10 years since I graduated from graduate school and I’m excited to see my alumni succeed in various industries. But what’s less visible is the effort and sacrifice it took to get to where it is today.

I believe that to be truly successful, there is much value in doing one great thing, whether staying in the same company or industry or pursuing new challenges and evolving. I believe in perfecting and excelling in my craft in one area of ​​focus. With time and dedication, you become an expert in your field.

Dear 2023 MBA Graduates: Business school is just the beginning and there is still a long way to go. And we wish all technology leaders, whether new or experienced, the best of luck in pursuing their career goals.

