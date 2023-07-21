3 Step Guide to Getting Started with ChatGPT, Google Bard, and Bing Chat





Artificial intelligence is here and people are already incorporating the latest generative AI tools into their daily lives and work. But which of these AI tools is right for what you want to do? What do you need to do to actually start using these products?

Don’t be intimidated, but don’t feel confused or even a little intimidated to get started. Fortune researched three of the most popular AI bots, his ChatGPT, Bing Chat, and Google Bardand, and summarized his experience using each in a few simple steps.

This is a very simple guide to help you start experimenting with AI. Bookmark this page in your browser and come back here for quick reference when needed.

Step 1: Sign up

Bing Chat

Bing Chat is only available by downloading the Microsoft Edge app on your phone or computer.

Signing up is free, but Bing Chat is limited to five questions at a time unless you’re logged in. Once logged in, users can ask her 30 questions at once, up to 300 questions per day.

Chat GPT

To use ChatGPT, you need to create an account at chat.openai.com or download the OpenAI mobile app available from app stores such as Apple App Store and Google Play. Available in these countries.

ChatGPT is free and uses an optimized version of GPT3, OpenAI’s large scale language model. OpenAI has a range of additional plugins and a premium ChatGPT option that uses more advanced GPT4, available in your browser and various downloads. ChatGPT Plus costs $20/month.

google bard

For Bard, visit bard.google.com. If you don’t have a Google Account yet, you’ll need to create one. Signing in will allow you to use unlimited services for free. Available in these countries.

Step 2: How to talk to AI

Each AI bot has a slightly different interface.

Bing Chat is available in the App Search feature. Enter a prompt and Bing Chat will start generating a response to it (see screenshot below). You can ask basically anything from advice on buying clothes to what’s going on with Tesla’s stock price, and it’ll answer you with a text summary, footnoted with hyperlinks to the source and quotes.

-Bing has access to the internet, so it’s less isolated and topical than ChatGPT. Uses a customized version of OpenAIs language model GPT4.

-Bing Chat also lets you choose the tone of your conversation. It can be Creative, Balanced, or Precise (see below). Creative is considered imaginative and original, Balanced is helpful and friendly, and Precise is concise and straightforward. Accuracy is probably best for accurate results.

– with a broom on the left[新しいトピック]Click the button and wait patiently for the data to be wiped so you can reset the conversation. Bing forgets what you just said and may return different answers depending on the changes between questions and the order of the questions. This is useful if the conversation gets derailed or the bot is confused.

-ChatGPT looks like a messaging app. In fact, an empty text box prompts you to enter a message to your bot. Type a question, request, or task and ChatGPT will respond within seconds, as shown in the screenshot below.

-ChatGPT also allows you to open new chats and change the conversation direction in a manner similar to Bings’ reset feature.

-ChatGPT does not have internet access, so it is suitable for generating text-based content.

– Generally has the same language processing power as Bing Chat, but is less useful for research. It’s a great tool for creative tasks like writing emails, poetry, and parody movie scripts.

-Google Bard is similar to Bing Chat in many ways, which is not surprising since both are based on traditional search engine concepts.

– Has internet access and a prompt with a summary with citations, but uses PaLM 2, Google’s own large-scale language model.

– There is one important difference. Bard doesn’t bother to remind you that he’s not a real person with real thoughts and feelings. ChatGPT and Bing Chat don’t always offer personal preferences to say something as AI. I don’t have a personal preference, but I can tell you about Bard, as you can see in the screenshot below. It will tell you about your favorite movies and songs.

Step 3: How to get the best results from AI bots

A general rule for best results is to focus your search by narrowing or broadening your language. If you don’t get the results you want, ask in a different style, such as a more conversational tone or a less specific prompt.

Ask follow-up questions. Give the bot your feedback, details, or elaborate on what you’re looking for.

If you want an overview of a particular news article, report, or work of fiction online, you can feed the link to Bing Chat or Bard. For ChatGPT without an internet connection, there are third-party plugins that allow you to upload certain files such as PDFs.

– Among the most common uses of ChatGPT in particular are helping with tasks such as drafting emails and application documents such as resumes and cover letters.

– Ask Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella about the power of Bing Chat and you’ll see how Bing Chat is great at summarizing complex sentences. For example, if you need a summary of a 200-page paper or a dense philosophical essay, ask Bing Chat to do it for you. Explainer is a great way to use the tool.

– Do you have an interview coming up? Ask practice questions on Bing Chat or Google Bard (I’m interviewing for a sales position at a software company. Can you give me some practice questions to answer). Or teach your skills and read suggestions for what you can say about yourself.

– Ask for random ideas such as what to do that day, the best way to solve a problem, or a good way to celebrate the holidays.

– If you need to find out what products to buy or why you should move to a new city, Bing Chat is a great way to speed up the research process.

before going

These tools are still prone to hallucinations and misinformation and are best used with caution. It’s also unclear to what extent these programs track your information, so always keep personal information out of chats.

As already mentioned, ChatGPT is not connected to the internet. Our knowledge is censored in September 2021, we know nothing of what happened after that, we don’t know that Ketanji Jackson Browne is a US Supreme Court Justice, or that Russia invaded Ukraine.

There are some great ways to put these bots to good use, but whether you just want to chat or are looking for specific information, they’re worth keeping in mind.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fortune.com/2023/07/21/how-to-use-ai-bots-3-easy-steps-chatgpt-google-bard-bing-chat/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos