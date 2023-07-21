Meta, Google, OpenAI Reveal Security Plan After White House Summit





Seven of the top AI companies attended a White House summit on Friday and reached a deal with the Biden administration to roll out new guardrails to improve the safety and security of their systems and users, including watermarking AI-generated content.

President Joe Biden said in remarks at the White House Friday after the meeting that these promises are real and concrete. Artificial intelligence is about to change the lives of people around the world. The people here play a key role in leading innovation in designing with responsibility and safety.

Earlier in the day, seven companies, including Amazon, Anthropic, Meta, Google, Inflection, and OpenAI, made voluntary and sometimes vague promises to invest in research and safety, security stress testing, and to assist third-party audits of system vulnerabilities.

These commitments are real and specific.

AI should benefit society as a whole. To do that, these powerful new technologies must be built and deployed responsibly, Metas global president Nick Clegg said in a statement Friday. When developing new AI models, technology companies must be transparent about how their systems work and work closely across industry, government, academia, and civil society.

Most of the companies included in the announcement issued statements confirming their efforts, but declined to provide specific details about their company-wide hiring plans. Currently, the White House does not provide enforcement mechanisms to ensure companies keep their promises.

In a statement on Friday, Anthropic was the least descriptive, saying, “We all need to be in the race for AI safety.” In the coming weeks, Anthropic will share more concrete plans on cybersecurity, red teaming and responsible scaling, and we hope other companies will move forward quickly as well.

One of the most consumer-facing initiatives companies have taken is the new White House mandate to watermark AI-generated content. White House officials said in a call with reporters on Thursday that they expect these watermarks to be applied to audio and visual content created by individual users.

In a blog post on Friday, OpenAI said the watermarking agreement would require companies to develop tools and APIs to determine if certain content was created on their systems. He also said that content that could be easily viewed in the past, such as AI voice assistants, will not be included in this effort.

Google promised to roll out similar disclosures earlier this year. Kent Walker, Google’s global president, echoed that determination in a statement on Friday, saying the company will soon integrate watermarking, metadata and other innovative technologies into its upcoming generation system.

Many of the companies included in the White House announcement have already made similar pledges to protect their technology ahead of Friday’s summit. Meta announced Tuesday that it will open source its large-scale language model Llama 2, making it free for researchers and most commercial use, similar to OpenAIs GPT-4, which powers ChatGPT and Microsoft Bing. Meta also agreed to publicly evaluate its model at this year’s Def Con.

This is a huge responsibility and we must do it right, Mr. Biden said Friday at the White House.

