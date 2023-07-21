3 Technologies That Will Transform Your Ecommerce Experience





flat. bored. bored. These are terms that are often used to describe e-commerce sites, despite the rapid evolution of digital technology. In an interview with Retail TouchPoints, M7 Innovations founder Matt Maher said there’s nothing special about e-commerce. When people go back to the store, they can put their shopping muscles to work again, but most of e-commerce is just a means to an end. There are no moments of surprise or joy when buying anything online.

But some brands like Rainbow Shops, Princess Polly and Too Faced Cosmetics are investing in technology to power every step of online shopping. A recent Retail TouchPoints special report details these stages and the use cases of the technologies that support them. This includes:

discovery and inspiration

In the discovery phase, consumers seek inspiration. They may be shopping for a specific occasion such as a birthday party, or they may be delving into new trends such as cottagecore. Either way, this is a key stage where the emotional and transactional nature of shopping merges, and some experts believe generative AI will ultimately help turn this emotional connection and inspiration into action.

In an interview with Retail TouchPoints, Amy Eshliman, managing director of cloud retail industry solutions at Google, said she couldn’t help but get excited about the potential of generative AI to transform every industry.

As generative AI enables conversational discovery paths, Eschliman believes the consumer-driven search process could become more dynamic. Users can start their search with a query like “I’m looking for a dress for an outdoor wedding on Saturday afternoon.” She said it was a very conversational exchange. Generation AI [has the potential] To make the whole experience intuitive and fundamentally easier for customers to find what they’re looking for.

search

When consumers visit your website, they typically go to the search bar, especially if they have a specific product or category in mind. Despite being one of the most basic functions of a website, most retailer search engines require a special degree in keyword dynamics for the best results. However, advances in AI, natural language processing, and data optimization have enabled brands to deliver a Google-level search experience on their sites. According to David Cost, the retailer’s vice president of e-commerce and marketing, Rainbow Shops has seen dramatic improvements since implementing his Google’s white label solution.my favorite example is [the search term] LBD (Little Black Dress), Kost explained in an interview with Retail TouchPoints.A customer might search for LBD but if he didn’t use that abbreviation [in our website copy] I worried that not everyone knew about it, so searching returns no results. With billions of searches on Google, we know what someone means when they search for LBD. A search on our website will bring up pages of black dresses. If you search for plus size LBD or plus LBD you will only see plus size ones. The fact that you understand what things mean and what the intentions are is a game changer.

Examination/Comparison/Try-on

Many brands are saying goodbye to 2D images and hello to 3D content. This makes product images look more robust and contextual, and the fact that Google is favoring his 3D content in search results isn’t bad either. Maher believes 3D models are the foundational foundation for solving the big tedious problem of his e-commerce site.

Creating 3D content is also a stepping stone to augmented reality (AR), where consumers can virtually try on products and even see how certain fabrics flow and fit different body types. Implementing this technology on an e-commerce site certainly improves product engagement and time spent on site, but it also has a long tail impact on conversions and return rates. Having a 3D model is great, but how do you really know if a product is right for you? There are nuances that are lost on these flat surfaces, but AR is much better at that, said Kathy Huckle, Journey founder and chief metaverse officer, in an interview with Retail TouchPoints. Snap, a leader in AR experiences, recently launched a white label version of his AR and his AI fit, sizing and try-on technology for retailers. One of the first retailers to integrate the solution, Princess Polly, has already seen a 24% reduction in his return rate for items his customers have virtually tried on versus not tried on. There are many other e-commerce inspirations. Download the special report to get an even more detailed perspective from the voices of industry leaders.

