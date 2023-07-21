Google Updates Misrepresentation Policy, Adds Information on Building Trust





Google has updated its misrepresentation policy to include more information on how marketers build trust.

This document advises what steps and precautions brands should take to ensure their products and offers appear in search.

why do we care The updated policy provides specific criteria for brands. This level of detail also proves useful to those struggling with misrepresentation stoppages and warnings.

Building trust. In its updated policy, Google explained that there are four issues it needs to address to build trust. For each issue specified, Google provided specific instructions for brands to follow.

Business ID Ensure that your legal business name is specified and consistent across registered business names and domain names. Be sure to include a “About Us” page on your brand’s website. This establishes credibility and helps customers understand their unique journey. Link to your brand’s social media profiles from your website and allow customers to follow those accounts if they wish. Transparency Make sure your website content and messages are completely clear and include details about shipping, returns and privacy policies. Be honest and transparent about the brand’s business model and how the company operates. Online Reputation Show honest reviews and testimonials about your brand’s products and services to help customers understand how they use them. Features a badge or seal of approval from an official third party source. Clearly display how your customers will contact you. Be sure to let your customers know when your brand publishes a blog post. Let customers know if the brand is mentioned in third-party articles. Professional Design Make sure your brand’s website has his SSL certificate to reassure your customer that sensitive data is kept safe. Your brand’s website should be easy to navigate and should not contain unnecessary redirects or redirects to broken links. Try to avoid placeholders as much as possible. This gives Google and customers the impression that your website is still under construction and not ready for SERPs.

Help Google. Google explained that there are several steps brands can take to understand their business faster and more accurately.

Create and verify your Google Business Profile. Share updates in your business information settings in Merchant Center. Link relevant third-party platforms to Merchant Center. Follow his SEO guidelines from Google to deliver a great customer experience. Opt-in to Google Customer Reviews or other third-party review services to qualify for seller ratings. Match product data in your product feed with your website so your customers see the same information on both platforms.

What did Google say? In a statement posted on the Merchant Center, Google said:

“We want Google to be a safe and trustworthy place for both customers and retailers.” “Customers should feel confident about the offers they are viewing and the companies they are buying from.” “The more I know about your business, the better I can represent your company.”

deep dive. For more information on our misrepresentation policy, please read Google’s Guide to Building Trust with Customers.

Add Search Engine Land to your Google News Feed.

What’s New in Search Engine Land

About the author

Nicola Agius is a Paid Media Editor at Search Engine Land, joining in 2023. She covers Paid Search, Paid Social, Retail Media and more. Prior to that, she was SEO Director at Jungle Creations (2020-2023), overseeing the editorial strategy of multiple of her websites. She has over 15 years of experience in the journalism field and previously worked for OK! She has appeared in Magazine (2010-2014), Mail Online (2014-2015), Mirror (2015-2017), Digital Spy (2017-2018), The Sun (2018-2020). She previously worked with SEO agency her Blue Array where she co-authored Amazon’s best-selling book Mastering In-House SEO.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://searchengineland.com/google-misrepresentation-policy-update-building-trust-429706 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos