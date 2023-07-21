H|T: Healthtech Times Recursion Secures $50M from Nvidia in Acquisition of Canadian Drug Discovery Firm





Ditch Labs wants to treat nicotine addiction with technology.

After acquiring Cyclica and Valence, Recursion secures US$50M from Nvidia for drug discovery (BETAKIT)

Computing giant Nvidia has invested $50 million in Recursion to accelerate the development of artificial intelligence drug discovery technology.

The investment follows Recursion’s acquisition of two Canadian start-up AI drug discovery companies, Toronto’s Cyclica and Montreal-based Valence Discovery, as well as a new Canadian headquarters in Toronto.

AI platform Causaly for drug discovery and biomedical research raises $60M (TECHCRUNCH)

London startup Causaly, which built an AI platform to help researchers accelerate drug development and trials, has raised $60 million in Series B funding to continue growing its R&D and team.

The deal highlights the huge amount of money being poured into the AI ​​drug discovery space, with billions of dollars being poured into startups in the space as a whole.

Sponsor Well Health Adds Anesthesia Subsidiary CarePlus Management in Latest Acquisition (BETAKIT)

After its acquisition of Atlanta, Georgia-based CarePlus Management, Well Health revised and increased its full-year revenue outlook.

In conjunction with the partnership, Well Health has raised its annual revenue outlook for 2023 to a range of $740 million to $760 million and reiterated its annual Adjusted EBITDA outlook of more than 10% annual growth.

Judge Dismisses Class Action Against Teladoc (MOBIHEALTHNEWS)

A federal judge has dismissed a securities class action lawsuit filed against virtual care company Teladoc Health in connection with its $18.5 billion merger with chronic care company Livongo.

The lawsuit alleges that representatives of the virtual health care company misled investors by downplaying the challenges they faced in integrating Livongo after acquiring the chronic care company.

Ditch Labs secures $3.25 million to treat nicotine addiction with technology (BETAKIT)

Armed with CAD$3.25 million in seed funding, Montreal-based health tech startup Ditch Labs hopes to help smokers quit nicotine with a dual hardware and software solution.

This startup aims to simultaneously address the physiological and psychological effects of nicotine addiction.

AI-Enabled Senior Care Company CarePredict Earns $29M in Revenue (MOBIHEALTHNEWS)

CarePredict, an AI-powered digital health company for seniors, announced it has raised $29 million in Series A-3 investment.

CarePredict provides an AI-enabled platform for elderly care that combines wearable technology, indoor location tracking, deep machine learning, and predictive analytics.

Leveraging Bourne’s new world-class medical hub with Mayor Del Duca (BETAKIT)

Cotelucci Vaughan Hospital is located on over 80 acres of undeveloped land.

Vaughan Mayor Steven Del Duca, along with city council colleagues Mackenzie Health, York University and Venture Lab, plans to transform the land into a world-class hub for medical innovation.

Verifiable validates healthcare authentication software for another $27 million (TECHCRUNCH)

Verifiable, which automates the process of medical certification and compliance aimed at verifying a provider’s background, skills and competence level, was awarded a $27 million Series B grant to develop provider network management software.

Affect Therapeutics Secures $16M for Digital Addiction Recovery Platform (MEDCITYNEWS)

Digital addiction treatment provider Affect Therapeutics has announced it will raise $16 million in Series A funding to use it to expand its operations.

Report: Over 30,000 Tech Workers Migrated to Canada, Losing Nearly 1,700 to the U.S. (BETAKIT)

A new report by the Technology Council of North America (TECNA) and the Canadian Technology Network (CTN) found that Canada accepted more than 30,000 technical workers from abroad during the last year.

Furthermore, the report found that Canada “primarily” benefits from investments by US technology companies as they expand or move to Canada.

Big Health to Acquire Limbix, Maker of Digital Teenage Mental Health Medicines (FIERCE HEALTHCARE)

Digital therapeutics maker Big Health has announced that it will acquire Limbix, a developer of digital therapeutics for adolescents.

The deal expands Big Health’s portfolio of existing products, including Sleepio for insomnia and Daylight for anxiety, and adds Limbix’s SparkRx and another adolescent product in development for anxiety.

Alberta Technology Minister’s Power of Attorney appears to favor relaxing restrictions on the title of ‘software engineer’ (BETAKIT)

In a power of attorney, Alberta Premier Daniel Smith appears to direct Innovation Minister Nate Grubish to ensure “adequate governance of software engineers so as not to impede the efforts of high-tech companies to attract the expertise needed from competing jurisdictions.”

