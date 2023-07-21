Google has an enhanced Safe Browsing feature. should i use it?





Comment to comment on this story

This article is a preview of The Tech Friend newsletter. Sign up here and it will arrive in your inbox every Tuesday and Friday.

The short answer to the headline is probably yes.

To learn more, keep reading about additional protection from online scams when you turn on Chrome Web Browser and Gmail Enhanced Safe Browsing.

We’ll also explain the drawbacks, including how Google learns more about your web activity. As such, Google will not enable these additional security measures without your permission.

However, if you just want basic advice, turn on Google’s enhanced Safe Browsing at this link to continue.

Billions of people use Chrome and Gmail. As Google tightens its security measures for these users, the impact will spread across the internet.

What is Google’s Enhanced Safe Browsing?

Scammers are always trying to trick you with emails disguised as important digital documents from your HR department or your bank.

And that link or document is a trap for criminals to collect your secret passwords, steal your money, hijack your computer, or collect data they will later use against you.

These phishing scams are one of the most common internet crimes.

Google says that if you turn on the enhanced Safe Browsing available in Chrome and Gmail, it will take extra steps to warn you when you visit sites suspected of being scammers.

(You may see a message at the top of Gmail to turn on enhanced Safe Browsing mode. If you don’t see the message, click this link.)

With this Safe Browsing Mode, Google monitors the web addresses of sites you visit and compares them to Google’s constantly updated database of suspected fraudulent sites.

For example, if Google believes you’re visiting a website impersonating your bank, you’ll see a red warning screen.

When you download a file, you can also check whether Google believes it may be a fraudulent document.

In normal mode without Enhanced Safe Browsing, Google performs many of the same security checks. But the company may miss some of the rapid activity of criminals creating new fake websites minutes after another of his was blocked as a scam.

This enhanced security feature has been around for three years, but Google recently started sending messages to your Gmail inbox suggesting you turn on enhanced Safe Browsing.

Security experts said enabling this safety feature is a good idea, but it comes with tradeoffs.

Downsides of Google’s Enhanced Safe Browsing

The company already knows better, especially when you’re logged into Gmail, YouTube, Chrome, or other Google services.

When you turn on Enhanced Safe Browsing, Google can learn more about the sites you visit, even if you’re not signed in to your Google Account. It also collects some visual images from the sites you visit to scan for fraudulent site characteristics.

Google said it would only use this information to deter bad guys and train its computers to improve security for you and others.

Your phone should decide if you’re willing to give up some of your privacy for extra protection from common crimes.

It’s a trade-off, and people will choose to trust Google instead of protecting themselves from criminals, said Jim Downey, a cybersecurity evangelist at digital security firm F5 Inc.

Why doesn’t Google automatically provide additional security protections?

The company told me that Google collects more data in its enhanced Safe Browsing mode and wants to ask for your permission.

Read more: Here are the red flags of online fraud

Additional steps to improve your online security

The best defense against phishing and other digital crimes is tedious repetition.

First, be suspicious of web links. Do not click on links in emails, text messages, or social media without considering whether it is a trick or not.

I hate having to treat everything as a potential nuclear bomb for cybercrime. But we do.

Keep your web browser up to date as well. (In Chrome, click the three vertical dots in the upper-right corner. A menu will chime if your browser software needs to be updated.)

Also, avoid reusing passwords for your online accounts. Once the crooks have stolen a bunch of passwords from her one place, they program her computer to check if the same passwords can be broken into other accounts as well.

Another smart protection is to enable two-factor authentication for your important online accounts. This means that in addition to entering your password, you may have to enter a special numeric code or tap a phone notification.

No single security measure is foolproof, but two-factor authentication is one of the best digital security measures you can take.

Read more: The Ultimate Guide to Password Management

The big picture: this is why tech dictatorships are good

Google and a handful of other tech giants have tremendous power over our technology. There are many problems with this, but we also benefit from digital dictators.

Criminals will have an even harder time as Google tightens security measures for its billion-user service.

It’s not your fault that phishing scams are everywhere. Our entire online security system is insecure and stupid.

To protect ourselves from criminals, each of us must create complex passwords for our hundreds of digital accounts and avoid making mistakes like clicking on fake emails.

Our goal is to slowly replace broken online security systems with new technologies that use a variety of methods to verify your identity, obsoleting crime-prone password systems.

Read more: Everything they say about passwords is a lie

The Washington Post’s Zoe Glasser wrote about how Google searches for airline customer service hotlines often display fake phone numbers.

By dialing these fake numbers, scammers can trick you into giving up your credit card number or other personal information.

Scammers are constantly coming up with ways to replace legitimate company phone numbers that are prominently displayed in Google search results and Google Maps. Tired.

Your best defense is not to rely on phone numbers appearing at the top of Google search results or on Google Maps.

Instead, go directly to your airline’s website or ticket confirmation email to find the phone number you need. (It would help if the airline didn’t embed contact information deep within their website.)

Yes, this makes things worse. But again, fraud is relentless.

Advice To Avoid Airline Customer Service ScamsClear vs TSA PreCheck: Which Is Better For Pricing And Privacy?Gift Article To Gift This Article

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2023/07/21/google-enhanced-safety-browsing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos