Google Cloud aims for greater involvement in the rapidly evolving Web3 segment





Google Cloud plans a more Web3-focused offering to make its computing products the first choice for industry players and developers. This follows the recent introduction of a startup program aimed at supporting players within the Web3 segment.

James Tromans, head of Google Cloud Web3, told Blockworks that Tech Goliaths’ cloud computing services division will continue to build services in the same vein as the blockchain node engine. Helping customers become transformative players in the Web3He ecosystem is now a core part of the business’ mission, he added.

The executive didn’t detail specific initiatives that may be in development.

Tromans said Google Cloud will also continue to offer on-chain datasets such as Ethereum on BigQuery, Google’s serverless data warehouse.

These fundamental capabilities will allow our startups to move faster, focus on differentiated value propositions, and avoid restructuring fundamental capabilities that aren’t unique to their business, Tromans said in an email.

Google Cloud is working with companies focused on financial services and gaming to explore ways to streamline their operations and explore alternative business models and revenue streams with Web3 technology.

It also focuses on artificial intelligence (AI), an area that some cryptocurrency companies are focusing on. Still, some say the jury is still out on potential use cases for the technology within their own businesses.

We fundamentally believe that AI is the key to solving business and technology challenges, so we were looking for use cases where AI and large language models could be uniquely applied to the Web3 space, Tromans said.

Tech giants gear up for cryptocurrency and Web3

Bloomberg reported in January 2022 that Google had created a division focused on blockchain and other next-generation distributed computing and data storage technologies.

The company’s cloud division launched the Blockchain Node Engine in October to enable Web3 developers to build and deploy new products on its blockchain-based platform. Ethereum was the first blockchain supported by the engine, and Solana is set to follow suit, Google said at the time.

In April, Google Cloud launched the Web3 Startup Program to help businesses build faster and more secure Web3 applications. The program allows startups to build on Google’s serverless platform for free, plus benefits like $200,000 in Google Cloud credits and access to technical support.

Through this program, Aptos, Celo, Flow, HBAR Foundation, Near, and Solana Foundation would each provide grants worth $1 million to accelerate the growth of Web3 startups.

A Google Cloud spokeswoman declined to comment on how many startups it has supported through the program so far, or how many.

However, Cosmic Wire, a Web3 company focused on interoperable blockchain technology, has been selected for the Google Clouds program, the company announced Wednesday in a news release. The Solana Foundation and Polygon led his $30 million seed round for the company, which was an equity investment rather than a grant.

Alireza Gods, CEO of DePIN device developer Natix, said that Web3 founders like him haven’t gone unnoticed that Google has started working on cryptocurrencies.

Gods added that he hopes Natix, a German-based company building a privacy-focused computer vision platform for smartphones, will select him for its Web3 startup program.

Natix executives noted that Google Play’s loosening of restrictions on blockchain apps earlier this month is a sign that the tech giant is waking up to more potential roles in the space.

With more than 3 billion Android users, he said it would be far smarter for the Web3 project to allow Google Play as a platform and charge a flat fee rather than block it. I believe that the increasing mainstreaming and regulation of cryptocurrencies also helped their decision.

The Web3 startup program and blockchain app policy change came after Solana Mobile announced its first Android device, Saga, in April.

Gods added that some initiatives like Solana Mobile, which aims to build a 100% open and democratized app publishing ecosystem for Android, may have also contributed to Google’s decision to have open mandate for the Web3 project.

