Virginia Department of Education Stops State Complaints for Parents Using Google Drive





The Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) has stopped complaints to the state filed by parents in Chesterfield and Page counties, alleging the parents used Google Drive to provide evidence.

In its letter of inquiry (LOI) dated June 28, 2023, VDOE first advised the Page County parent company to:

The email shows that the parent has properly attached a sufficient state complaint, but the state of Virginia is not affiliated with Google and cannot access or open the Google document. Please resubmit your complaint to our office using another format such as OneDrive, which is supported by Microsoft Office. . . . Our office cannot proceed with investigating the parent’s concerns until the above deficiencies have been resolved. If necessary, complaints may be resubmitted to this office for action. All resubmitted complaints will be treated as new complaints and will be reviewed.

State charges have a one-year statute of limitations. According to Parents, if he had to resubmit, his claim would be out of his one-year time limit and would be dismissed as expired upon resubmission simply because VDOE denied him access to Google Drive.

After receiving the LOI, Page County parents emailed VDOE. At about 2:00 pm on June 28, Dr. Latisha Woodford, a compliance specialist with VDOE’s Office of Dispute Resolution, responded:

The Office of Dispute Resolution Management Services has received an email regarding the state’s complaint for partial consent to your child’s IEP. Unfortunately, the complaint form was submitted using Google Docs. We understand that Google Docs is a great platform for submitting large documents, but due to the state of Virginia’s contract with Microsoft Office, we are no longer able to open or access Google Docs.

Please resubmit the form to our office using another format such as OneDrive. You may also fax the form and attachments to (804) 786-8520 or mail the form to the address provided on the attached State Special Education Complaint Form. For form, we have also attached our questionnaire and copied the school classification. If you have any other questions or concerns, please feel free to contact our office.

About 15 minutes later, a Page County parent emailed Mr. Woodford with the following:

Everything was submitted in PDF format, including a Google Drive link to download the PDF file. There was no Google Docs link. We will forward the original of your submission immediately.

Now that the questionnaire has been returned, if I resubmit it, does that mean the VDOE is past the 365 day mark? [sic] Did you receive it on time?

Can you send me the law, policy, or statute that stipulates that submissions must be in a specific vendor’s format?

Mr. Woodford did not respond.

Nothing in the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), implementing regulations, or VDOE’s own dispute resolution procedures limits (or precludes) the electronic transmission of state complaints to specific vendors.

Ultimately, the parent forwarded the information that VDOE was refusing to disclose the complaint to a person outside VDOE, who forwarded the email to VDOE’s new Public Superintendent, Dr. Lisa Koons. Near noon the next day, Ms. Woodford wrote to Page County parents:

First of all, I would like to apologize for the inconvenience caused by the office. Attachments were clearly not included when the email was forwarded to me for processing. When I filed a complaint, I received only a link and no option to download. Instead, the link immediately took me to a Google sign-in page, prompting me to proceed to Google Drive. Unfortunately, Virginia recently moved from Google to Microsoft and their information security policy no longer allows access to Google Docs. We contacted the head of our information technology department and were told no exceptions were allowed.

Since you originally filed your complaint on June 21, 2023 at 11:54 PM, we received an additional copy of the complaint from another individual on June 28, 2023 at 7:06 PM. It contained a 7-page State Special Education Complaint Form and an additional 59 pages. We are committed to handling complaints. Since the first email was received on his June 21, 2023 at 11:54 PM, the date of receipt of the complaint is June 22, 2023. He is also drafting a notice to be published on his website for the Virginia Department of Education that will notify parents and school departments that they will not be able to access Google Mail, Calendar, Chat, Drive, Forms, Sheets and Documents.

We apologize again for the inconvenience. We look forward to working with you to resolve your complaint.

During a meeting with her a few days later, when I asked Dr. Koons if she played a role in the reversal of VDOE with its parent company in Page County, she said she would like to see change at VDOE but would not publicly say yes or no and would not take credit. I accepted her answer as yes. From the perspective of the VDOE issue, the reversal is a small change for one parent, but important for the parent, as it is the difference between access to dispute resolution rights, including the right to file a state action.

Need more change

Koons helped Page County’s parent company cancel, but it turned out that her staff had been refusing to submit Google Drives for at least two and a half months.

About a week ago, a Chesterfield County parent shared a similar Google Drive issue with VDOE. However, her incident occurred in mid-April. She filed her state complaint on March 24, 2023. In mid-April, she received the following email from her VDOE.

I am reviewing the complaint materials you have submitted to this office. VDOE recently transitioned from using Google in its state-owned operations to using Microsoft products. I didn’t know this meant that I could no longer access Google Docs from state computers/accounts. Unfortunately, we are unable to open your complaint and other documents included as Google Docs. I understand that you are experiencing some issues with your technology, but if you can send me the complaint form itself, I can proceed. We will also consider what you need to do to obtain other supporting documents. thank you.

On April 11, 2023, Chesterfield’s parents emailed VDOE, admonishing the as-yet-unnamed person behind the VDOE email (the email was sent from a public VDOE account) for submitting files as usual, protesting VDOE’s restrictions on electronic submissions by rejecting complaints submitted using Google Drive.

On April 12, 2023, VDOE Dispute Resolution Office Director Patricia Haymes sent the following email to Chesterfield’s parents:

Decisions about information technology and information security are not made at the agency level. We understand your frustration, but your state system is set to disallow Google Docs, so you can’t open Google Docs. I can suggest some alternatives. 1. Download the Google Doc and forward it as an email attachment saved as a Word document. 2. Take a screenshot or photo of the document with your mobile phone and attach them to the document. 3. Enter the relevant information in the email. 4. Mail the documents to the address indicated on the form. 5. Deposit documents at our office security desk at 101 N. 24th Street, Richmond.

Haymes’ response points to some issues with VDOE.

Since Google Drive and Google Docs are not the same thing, it turns out that while parents were using Google Drive to submit, VDOE staff always referred to Google Docs and thought Drive and Docs were the same thing. Evidence is often too large for him to email, even one document at a time, making printing and mailing costly. Since VDOE does not have a provider of its own to offer to the parent, the parent uses cloud-based services such as her Google Drive and Dropbox to transfer evidence. As an example, the Office for Civil Rights (OCR) provides petitioners with a link to her Dropbox so that they can upload evidence free of charge. VDOE staff have no technical knowledge. These two issues are just two on a long list (I’ll cover them in another article another day). As Director of VDOE’s Office of Dispute Resolution, Mr. Haymes should have known the problems of limiting state complaint filings based on VDOE’s vendor obligations, especially when the VDOE’s own guidelines contained nothing that made potential complainants aware of VDOE’s limitations and requirements. As director of the VDOE’s Office of Dispute Resolution, Mr. Haymes authorized the suspension of parental complaints for reasons other than those prescribed in the state’s complaint procedures.

To date, the VDOE has not disclosed what steps it will take to address this issue, nor how many other parents have been affected by the interesting decision made by the VDOE’s Dispute Resolution Office.

